Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has advised his former club on how they can salvage this season despite being underwhelming all through this campaign

The Glamour Boys are fighting hard to make top eight in the Betway Premiership this season and have lost 11 times including their last home defeat against Marumo Gallants

The former South African international also named the two Premier Soccer League sides Amakhosi can learn from

Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune has explained how Kaizer Chiefs can save their poor outing this season ahead of their clash against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper believes his former team still has the chance to end the season on a good note despite struggling for most part of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi's side suffered their 11th defeat of the season in the Betway Premiership last weekend after their home loss to Marumo Gallants.

Itumeleng Khune explains how Kaizer Chiefs can redeem their underwhelming campaign this season. Photo: Samuel Shivmabu.

Khune: Chiefs can turn season around, teams they can emulate

Speaking to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune believes the club’s best chance to rescue their underwhelming season lies in winning the Nedbank Cup when they face Orlando Pirates in the final.

“Their motivation should come from the fact that they’re still in the Nedbank Cup. That’s their golden opportunity,” Khune said.

“Reaching the final could give them a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the Soweto Derby. That momentum can carry over into the league, and with rising confidence, they can start climbing the table.”

Khune pointed to the impressive rise of Stellenbosch FC—who’ve reached the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals in their debut campaign—as a perfect example for Amakhosi to follow. He also highlighted Magesi’s Carling Knockout Cup triumph, which came just months after their promotion to the PSL.

Magesi FC lifting the Carling Knockout Cup after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Photo: @officialPsl.

“Stellenbosch have shown it’s possible, and Chiefs need to be inspired by that,” he explained.

“Whether they win or lose the Nedbank final, it opens the door to continental football. And that’s something teams should be hungry for—just look at what Stellies are doing. Any team with the right mindset can compete on that stage.”

The former South African international also praised Magesi’s rise, saying their early success is proof that new clubs can make bold statements.

“Magesi have only been around for about three or four years, yet they’ve already lifted silverware. They used that trophy as a statement: ‘We’re here, and we mean business.’ That same belief is now helping them improve in the league—especially with the guidance of a coach like Owen Da Gama.”

Kaizer Chiefs will face Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Nabi plays safe with comments ahead of Soweto derby

