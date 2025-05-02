Nasreddine Nabi has weighed in on the possible outcomes for the mouthwatering fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership

The two Premier Soccer League giants will battle each other for three points in the second leg of the Soweto derby this season

The Tunisian tactician was diplomatic with his response on the team that could win the Soweto derby

Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts ahead of the Betway Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

The Glamour Boys are without a win in the last six matches in the league and lost their last home game against Marumo Gallants. The Sea Robbers are also going through a rough patch as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the CAF Champions League and the Betway Premiership.

The two Soweto giants are heading into the game with defeats, with the Sea Robbers being the last team to lose between the two after their 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium.

Nasreddine Nabi shares thought on Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates showdown in the Betway Premiership. Photo:@KaizerChiefs.

The match is crucial for both teams as Amakhosi are chasing a place in the top eight, while the Buccaneers hope they can still beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the league title this season.

Nabi gives cagey comments on Soweto derby outcome

In an interview with Mpho Maboi on SuperSport TV during the pre-match conference, Nabi sat on the fence when asked about the possible outcome of the match between his team and their fiercest rival on Saturday.

The Tunisian tactician claimed the team that comes out with all three points at the end of the match would have done so deservedly.

Nasreddine Nabi plays safe with regards to the outcome of the sold-out Soweto Derby clash. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

"If Kaizer Chiefs win the derby on Saturday, it won’t come as a shock," the former AS FAR Rabat manager said in an interview with SuperSport TV.

"And if Orlando Pirates take it, that won’t be surprising either—these are the two giants of South African football.

"Yes, we may not be where we want to be on the table right now, but that doesn’t change the magnitude of this clash. It’s still a battle between two powerhouse clubs.

"Whoever comes out on top will have earned it on the day—no question.

"We often say that big clubs can suffer setbacks, but they never fade. Right now, maybe Kaizer Chiefs are going through a tough patch, but we're very much alive, and we believe we’re capable of turning things around."

Nabi's next focus after Soweto derby in the league

Nabi's next focus after facing Pirates this weekend in the Betway Premiership will be the all-important fixture against the same opponent in the Nedbank Cup final.

The Tunisian mentor hopes to end Amakhosi's trophy drought, and what better way to do it than to defeat your club's city rivals in a cup final.

Pirates, on the other hand, are gunning for the record of defending the title for the third time in a row, after winning the last two editions of the competition.

