A CCTV clip from inside a South African shopping centre captured a chaotic scene near an ATM that left viewers stunned

The footage showed an armed security guard fleeing the scene instead of intervening, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok

South Africans in the comments could not stop laughing, with many questioning why the guard chose to run despite being armed

A security guard armed with a gun chose his legs over his weapon, and South Africa cannot stop talking about it. TikTok account @thedetailclinic_sa posted CCTV footage on 30 July 2026 showing a chaotic incident near an ATM inside what appears to be a shopping centre lobby.

A guard ran away from a man in a video. Image: Kenzero14

Source: UGC

The footage, timestamped 5 December 2022 anshowed the moment a guard ran off as bystanders looked on. In the next frame, the corridor is completely empty, with scattered items left behind. The detail that caught everyone's attention was the armed security guard who, rather than stepping in, turned and ran.

Guard's Exit Leaves SA Speechless

The clip by @thedetailclinic_sa spread rapidly on TikTok, drawing hundreds of comments from South Africans who found the guard's response both baffling and hilarious. The contrast between the guard's weapon and his reaction became the focal point of every conversation in the comments section. Watch the CCTV footage that has Mzansi in stitches:

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Security guard gets roasted

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and disbelief:

@Diimzaa wrote:

"Why did he take his hat off 🤣😂🤣"

@ECOM LEARNER said:

"Bro has gun, but he chose to run"

@bongza noted:

"That guy looks dangerous; that is why he ran 🏃‍♂️🤣"

@"Tones" asked:

"How can you run away carrying a gun?"

@Wandile Shabane joked:

"😂 The security guard is on the same level as a criminal"

@shizz191 pointed out:

"They all left the safe open 🤣😂"

@Ifreeking offered a different take:

"Best reaction, move from target and avoid innocent life loss"

@Rockk Starr added:

"The more you watch, the funnier it gets 😂😂"

Other Briefly News stories about clashes

A TikTok video featuring a South African policeman hilariously attempting to evade a man pursuing him with a shovel. circumstances.

Details about a recent incident at the SARS offices in Klerksdorp, where security guards were praised for removing a disruptive man who attempted to make a tax payment.

A security guard who experienced a heartwarming turnaround after being humiliated by a BMW driver, as he received his own BMW in an emotional car dealership video.

Source: Briefly News