A man on foot approached a herd of elephants blocking a road during what appeared to be a safari outing

The tense encounter was filmed from inside a vehicle as the elephants surrounded nearby cars

South Africans watching the clip could not believe the man's boldness near the wild animals

A man on foot came face to face with a herd of wild elephants blocking a road on 28 July 2026. The footage has left South Africans equal parts horrified and amused.

A man faced elephants while on foot in a viral video. Image: @simangaliso_mthembu07

Source: UGC

The clip was filmed from inside a vehicle travelling behind the encounter. It shows a family of elephants standing across the road near parked cars, with the man moving towards them on foot. The herd eventually shifted off the road, but not before the footage captured a nerve-wracking standoff that quickly spread across social media.

Man vs elephants

What made the video especially startling was the sheer closeness of the encounter. The elephants were large, visibly alert, and surrounded the nearby vehicles at various points during the clip. The man, undeterred, continued approaching the animals as those watching from inside the car could be heard reacting with shock. Watch the full encounter here:

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Mzansi reacts to elephant run-in

South Africa's national parks, including the Kruger National Park, have strict safety guidelines warning visitors never to leave their vehicles near wild animals. Wildlife authorities consistently remind tourists that elephants, despite their calm appearance, are among the most dangerous animals in Africa and can charge with little warning. South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of laughter, concern, and disbelief:

@Ms_Ronaele wrote:

"His surname is Ndlovu? 😳"

@🌸Mka Zingelwayo🌸 said:

"No, this person thinks he's brave enough to be trampled by an elephant 😩😩 he genuinely did not care"

@Eliza asked:

"😂 What level of bravery is this?"

@Ntsako Mathebula joked:

"One drunk man 😂😂"

@T92 observed:

"So he would rather be killed by lions and leopards than the elephant. Yoh!"

@Snethemba Mkhwanazi added:

"Three elephants being confronted by one man"

@Mr CHILLAX said:

"That's how a man should fight for his family."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A startling encounter between a man and a charging hippo, as captured in a viral TikTok video, raised questions about survival instincts when faced with one of Africa's most dangerous animals.

Elephants in a herd casually wandering through a hospital corridor in a viral video captivated viewers online.

A UK tourist's rare encounter with a pangolin during a guided tour at Kruger National Park, an experience so extraordinary that even lifelong South Africans have never witnessed it.

Source: Briefly News