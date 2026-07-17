"That Thing Can Run": Man Jumps into River to Escape Charging Hippo in Viral TikTok Video
- A TikTok video captured a hippo chasing a man across open ground near a winding stream in a rural area
- The man made a desperate attempt to escape the charging animal and went viral for his decision
- Viewers could not believe what they were watching, with many questioning whether jumping into the river was the right call
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A man made a split-second move while a hippopotamus charged at him in a frightening encounter captured on video. TikTok user @joynanciey posted the footage on 19 June 2026.
Several people on foot were in the same area as the hippo, and it charged toward one man. Rather than running away from the water, the man ran straight into it.
Why hippos are so dangerous
The moment shared by @joynanciey spread quickly online, and for good reason. Hippos are widely considered one of Africa's most dangerous animals. Despite their bulk, they can reach speeds of around 30 kilometres per hour on land, making outrunning one almost impossible over any distance. They are fiercely territorial, especially near water, and are responsible for a significant number of human fatalities across the continent each year. The man only survived because the hippo turned away and went back to the water. Watch the viral encounter below:
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SA jokes about hippo pursuit
People in the comments section could not stop talking about what they had seen:
@BORN TO SERVE OTHERS:
"10 missed calls from heaven."
@m5.cs:
"That thing can run 60 km/h."
@breez_y:
"Rule no 1: if you get chased, never look back unless you are tired of running."
@6-20:
"Was jumping in the water the best decision 😂"
@Kojak:
"He is lucky that thing can run."
@daystarhu:
"No wonder more people are killed by hippos than any other animal 😁"
@Ten boys:
"That's nature conservation, zemvelo namahlathi [nature and forests], rule number one just run."
Other Briefly News stories about animals
- A remarkable survival story involved a cattle herder in Gujarat, India, who was pinned down by a lioness for nearly half an hour.
- South Africans discussed a hilarious showdown between two men and a persistent goat in a viral TikTok video.
- An Afrikaner man’s terrifying encounter with a hippo, showcasing the dangers that can arise while exploring nature.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za