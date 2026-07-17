A TikTok video captured a hippo chasing a man across open ground near a winding stream in a rural area

The man made a desperate attempt to escape the charging animal and went viral for his decision

Viewers could not believe what they were watching, with many questioning whether jumping into the river was the right call

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A man made a split-second move while a hippopotamus charged at him in a frightening encounter captured on video. TikTok user @joynanciey posted the footage on 19 June 2026.

A hippo chased a man who made a questionable decision while running. Image: Joolsmag / Pexels

Source: UGC

Several people on foot were in the same area as the hippo, and it charged toward one man. Rather than running away from the water, the man ran straight into it.

Why hippos are so dangerous

The moment shared by @joynanciey spread quickly online, and for good reason. Hippos are widely considered one of Africa's most dangerous animals. Despite their bulk, they can reach speeds of around 30 kilometres per hour on land, making outrunning one almost impossible over any distance. They are fiercely territorial, especially near water, and are responsible for a significant number of human fatalities across the continent each year. The man only survived because the hippo turned away and went back to the water. Watch the viral encounter below:

SA jokes about hippo pursuit

People in the comments section could not stop talking about what they had seen:

@BORN TO SERVE OTHERS:

"10 missed calls from heaven."

@m5.cs:

"That thing can run 60 km/h."

@breez_y:

"Rule no 1: if you get chased, never look back unless you are tired of running."

@6-20:

"Was jumping in the water the best decision 😂"

@Kojak:

"He is lucky that thing can run."

@daystarhu:

"No wonder more people are killed by hippos than any other animal 😁"

@Ten boys:

"That's nature conservation, zemvelo namahlathi [nature and forests], rule number one just run."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A remarkable survival story involved a cattle herder in Gujarat, India, who was pinned down by a lioness for nearly half an hour.

South Africans discussed a hilarious showdown between two men and a persistent goat in a viral TikTok video.

An Afrikaner man’s terrifying encounter with a hippo, showcasing the dangers that can arise while exploring nature.

Source: Briefly News