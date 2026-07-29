A South African man shared footage of himself hand-feeding a young leopard cub at his home on 28 July 2026

The TikTok clip by @sunshinesedi showed the cub roaming freely near his feet and being fed raw steak in the kitchen

South Africans flooded the comments demanding to know where he got the wild animal while others were more sceptical of the entire situation

Man claims to be raising leopard cub in township. Image: sunshinesedi

Source: TikTok

A South African man going by @sunshinesedi on TikTok left Mzansi stunned after posting a video of himself raising a leopard cub at home. The clip, shared on 28 July 2026, quickly spread across social media and had people talking for all the right and wrong reasons.

The footage switches between an outdoor courtyard, where the small cub wanders casually near the man's feet on brick paving, and an indoor kitchen scene, where raw steaks are laid out on a wooden cutting board before being hand-fed to the animal. The whole thing has a relaxed, almost domestic feel, as if feeding a leopard before dinner is perfectly normal.

Whether the cub is genuinely being kept as a pet or the video raises questions about animal welfare and legal compliance, one thing is certain: @sunshinesedi has Mzansi's full attention.

Keeping Leopards as Pets Is Illegal

Keeping a leopard as a pet is prohibited under South African law. Leopards are protected and vulnerable species, and according to the Western Cape Nature Conservation Ordinance of 1974, capturing, handling, trapping or killing one without a permit is a criminal offence. Violators face severe penalties, including fines of up to R10 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Wild Clip

South Africans on the page could not contain themselves:

@BossMoss🇿🇦 wrote:

"What I find crazy is you can own a tiger without a permit in 4 South African provinces, but you can't own a tortoise."

@Nay Formtwo warned:

"A leopard is actually one of the few animals that sees humans as food 😳"

@Nqaba joked:

"Where does one get a leopard in Mzansi? Takealot? 🤔"

@kutlwano phaho♥️. asked:

"How did u get it 😭???"

@MrBlxck questioned:

"So no one can tell horr ke AI?"

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Source: Briefly News