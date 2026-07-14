A conservation project documented the hatching of Hip and Hop, only the second known case of conjoined twin diamondback terrapins surviving in the wild

Vet Dr Christopher Lambert examined the turtles and found they share a fused pelvis, spine and single tail but have separate front halves

Later footage showed Hip and Hop eating, swimming and growing, sparking wonder and thousands of reactions online

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The hatchlings had two heads, six legs, fused spines, and a shared pelvis. Image: Garden State Tortoise

Source: TikTok

A diamondback terrapin conservation project made history when two conjoined twin turtles hatched naturally in the wild. Named Hip and Hop, the pair were just 11 days old when they were brought in for examination, in what researchers believe is only the second documented case of conjoined twin terrapins surviving outside captivity.

Veterinarians carried out a full assessment of the tiny hatchlings, including X-rays that revealed the twins share a fused pelvis, a single tail and a converging spine, while their front halves remain completely separate. The key question was whether they also share internal organs, which would determine their chances of long-term survival. Caption reads:

"We never expected this. Conjoined twins occur when a single embryo begins to split into identical twins but doesn’t fully separate. In turtles, this is incredibly rare. Hip and Hop amazed us by eating, growing, and even passing waste, but despite every effort, their shared anatomy ultimately wasn’t compatible with long term survival. They remain one of the most remarkable wild turtles we’ve ever encountered."

Hip and hop beat the odds

Weeks later, the turtles were filmed eating, swimming and putting on visible growth. The conservationist working alongside Dr Lambert described them as 'cuter than ever,' a far cry from the uncertainty that surrounded their first days of life.

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The footage captured both scientific curiosity and genuine emotion, showing how much care went into monitoring the pair as they adjusted to life joined at the hip, quite literally.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet falls in love

The video by the page @gardenstatetortoise drew nearly 800 comments from viewers who could not get enough of the unusual duo.

Taurean wrote:

"They're babies, but soon they'll be teenage mutant ninja turtles."

mrbrianberman said:

"Update: They're doing great! They share a pelvis!"

LoveAndGratitude commented:

"The names Hip and Hop are priceless! 🥰🐢 "

Iced Pho asked:

"Who decides which way to go."

Don N. Kruger declared:

"It's a twortle."

LoveGoddess123 wrote:

"Love the name hip and hop. 😂😂😂 They’re going far. ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Dalfinb3 joked:

"The fact that these turtles have better healthcare than me is wild!"

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Source: Briefly News