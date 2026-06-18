Jonathan, the world's oldest known land animal, has celebrated his 194th birthday while continuing to attract visitors from around the world

The Seychelles giant tortoise has also been named a Guinness World Records Icon, recognising his extraordinary longevity and global significance

Living on St Helena since 1882, Jonathan remains one of the island's most famous attractions and holds the records for the oldest living land animal and oldest tortoise ever recorded

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The world's oldest known land animal, Jonathan the giant tortoise, celebrated his 194th birthday on 17 June 2026, with his extraordinary life continuing to capture the attention of people around the globe. Jonathan, who lives on the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena, is believed to have been born around 1832, making him not only the oldest living land animal but also the oldest tortoise ever recorded.

Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise crawled across a lush green lawn next to his newly presented Guinness World Records Icon certificate. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

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The beloved Seychelles giant tortoise has become one of the island's biggest tourist attractions and remains a favourite among both locals and international visitors. Adding to the celebrations, Jonathan has officially been named a Guinness World Records Icon, placing him among a select group of record holders recognised for their remarkable achievements and lasting global impact.

The honour celebrates more than just Jonathan's incredible age. Guinness says the programme recognises individuals, animals and achievements that have inspired people around the world through their unique stories. Jonathan has held the Guinness World Records titles for the oldest living land animal and the oldest tortoise ever recorded, cementing his place in history. Matt Joshua, head of tourism on St. Helena, spoke to CNN:

"Jonathan could actually be 200 because the information regarding his arrival on the island is not exact and because there's no real record of his birth."

Jonathan the tortoise looked directly into the camera while posing on a field next to his framed certificate, with a historic plantation house visible in the background. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

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Nearly two centuries of history

Jonathan has lived on the grounds of Plantation House, the official residence of St Helena's Governor, since 1882. He was already fully grown when he arrived on the island and has witnessed almost two centuries of world history, becoming an enduring symbol of resilience and longevity.

Earlier this year, St Helena officials were forced to reassure the public after false reports claiming Jonathan had died spread online. Authorities confirmed that the famous tortoise was alive, healthy and continuing to enjoy life at Plantation House.

Jonathan's remarkable lifespan has helped put St Helena on the global tourism map. The British Overseas Territory is known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, rich history and unique wildlife, with thousands of visitors making the journey each year to see the record-breaking tortoise in person. As Jonathan approaches his third century of life, he continues to inspire people across generations, proving that slow and steady truly can stand the test of time.

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Source: Briefly News