An Afrikaner refugee family is asking for public support after Darius Lubbe died from complications following triple bypass surgery in the United States

Lubbe's family launched a fundraiser to help cover rent, food, transport and other essential living costs after losing their main breadwinner

The campaign has raised around R117,000 of its approximately R290,000 target, with supporters continuing to rally behind the grieving family

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner refugee family living in the United States appealed for public support on 17 June 2026 after the sudden death of husband and father Darius Lubbe, who passed away following complications from heart surgery only weeks after resettling in America. According to information shared by the family, the 46-year-old died on 8 June 2026 after undergoing a triple bypass operation.

A graphic showed an online campaign progress bar indicating that $6,467 had been raised out of a $16,000 USD target. Image: gofundme

Source: TikTok

Darius had recently relocated to the United States with his wife, Nikita, and their three children through a refugee resettlement programme. His daughter has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover essential living expenses while they adjust to life without him.

In the fundraiser, she described her father as the family's provider, protector and greatest source of strength. She explained that what was expected to be life-saving surgery turned into tragedy after complications caused his heart and lungs to fail. The campaign says the family now needs assistance with everyday expenses, including rent, food, fuel and other necessities as they try to rebuild their lives in a new country. They wrote:

"Our family is facing the most difficult time of our lives after the heartbreaking loss of my father. What was meant to be a heart bypass surgery turned into a devastating tragedy. After the surgery, his heart and lungs gave out. Blood filled his lungs, and his heart could no longer keep beating. Despite every effort to save him, he passed away."

A close-up screenshot displayed a list of individual contributions on a crowdfunding platform, including a top anonymous donation of $1,000. Image: gofundme

Source: TikTok

Thousands already donated

The fundraising campaign has a target of US$16,000, which is approximately R290,000 at current exchange rates. At the time of writing, supporters had donated US$6,467, or roughly R117,000, representing about 41% of the campaign's goal.

Family friend and YouTuber Chris Wyatt has also appealed to the public for support, saying the family had only recently arrived in the United States and had not yet secured stable employment. The family has thanked everyone who has donated, shared the fundraiser or kept them in their prayers during what they described as the most difficult period of their lives.

While the campaign does not specify whether any of the funds will be used for funeral expenses, the family says every contribution will help provide stability for Nikita and her children as they navigate their devastating loss.

3 Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaner refugees

Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny.

The Trump administration has proposed that it admit more Afrikaners as refugees through its refugee admission programme.

An Afrikaner refugee living in Washington State shared that her family has bought its first car since relocating to the United States.

Source: Briefly News