“I’ve Had Three Jobs”: Afrikaner Refugee Refutes Alleged Struggles in America

An Afrikaner refugee opened up about his experience in the United States. Images: @charlkleinhaus / TikTok, Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

Charl Kleinhaus, one of the first people in the group of Afrikaner refugees Donald Trump brought to the United States, got candid about his experience in the country after people alleged that the group was struggling. He refuted the claims, prompting a divide between social media users.

Taking to his TikTok account on 19 February 2026, Charl admitted that he knew of a family who lived in a bad area, but they had been sorted out. Claiming that the family got a new house and jobs, he told the public not to listen to the "nonsense in the news."

"I already have work. I've had three jobs. There are a lot of jobs here. It pays roughly between $17 and $23 per hour."

Charl, who works at a Ford dealership, made calculations and stated that the money he received was sufficient. He also showed his spacious home before telling the public about the meals he enjoyed, such as prawns, steak, and takeaways. The Afrikaner refugee emphasised that the refugees also support each other during difficult times, stating:

"The first six months are very rough."

Charl added that the move to the United States also meant more opportunities, claiming that he wouldn't be afforded the same opportunities back home because of his skin colour.

"I'm not going to let my children sit with that nonsense that I had to grow up with."

South Africans respond to Afrikaner refugee

Thousands of social media users gathered in Charl's comment section to express their thoughts and hope to have their questions answered.

People took to their keyboards after hearing what the Afrikaner refugee had to say. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

@ciskalabucshagne shared their opinion of South Africa, writing:

"We are in the process of coming to America. Things are getting ugly this side."

@jas.com81 added in the comments:

"You can go all over the world, my oom. There's nothing like a better country than the other. Wait until you get to know the place. Life is what you make of it."

@spepo31 with a laugh:

"Do you guys play rugby there, or have you started playing American football?"

@saffainparaguay said to Charl:

"Well done. I'm so glad you are happy and enjoying it there."

A curious @i.sn63 wondered:

"Why did they choose America over Orania?"

