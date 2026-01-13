Global site navigation

“No One Owes You Anything”: Reasons Some Afrikaners Are Failing To Secure Refugee Status in the US
People

“No One Owes You Anything”: Reasons Some Afrikaners Are Failing To Secure Refugee Status in the US

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Several Afrikaner South Africans have had their refugee applications for the US programme denied
  • It was revealed that the main reason for denials is that some applicants are living outside South Africa
  • Other reasons include criminal convictions for serious crimes and inappropriate comments that make applicants unsuitable
  • Briefly News reached out to US intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt for comment, but did not receive a response before publication

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A clip went viral.
People are waiting at an airport on the left, and a plane in the sky on the right. Images: Roman Petrov/Unsplash and alex/Unsplash
Source: UGC

Some Afrikaner South Africans who applied for the US refugee resettlement programme have had their applications turned down. While many people from minority groups have been approved, not everyone who applied made it through the process.

In 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that up to 7,500 people from racial minority groups would be accepted in the next intake. So far, more than 1,000 applicants, including Black South Africans, have reportedly been successful. However, a number of Afrikaner applicants were declined.

Read also

A South African man claimed he gave his wife a R30,000 weekly allowance, sparking debate

US intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt explained that one of the main reasons is that some applicants are no longer living in South Africa. He said the programme is meant for people who are still in the country and currently facing discrimination or danger. According to him, if someone has already left and is no longer dealing with that situation, they no longer qualify. He described the programme as a form of protection for people whose lives are at risk right now, not something anyone is automatically entitled to.

Wyatt also said some applications may have been rejected because of issues found during background checks. This can include serious criminal records or behaviour that raises concerns during the vetting process. He explained that character plays an important role when refugee applications are reviewed.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

For those who are declined, there’s no formal appeal process. Applicants can ask for a review within 90 days, but only if they can show that a real mistake was made or if they have new information that wasn’t available before. If that review is also denied, the decision is final.

What are the USRAP eligibility requirements?

According to the US Embassy, only certain South Africans qualify for this refugee programme. Applicants must be South African citizens, belong to the Afrikaner community or another racial minority, and be living in South Africa. They also need to explain a real experience of persecution, or a genuine fear of future persecution.

Read also

Black South Africans also accepted into US Refugee Admissions Programme alongside Afrikaners

Applicants must be 18 or older, or applying with a parent. All applications are reviewed by US officials after the USRAP questionnaire is filled out, and not everyone will be accepted.

A clip went viral.
A gentleman looking at his phone in surprise. Images: Freepik/Freepik
Source: UGC

Mixed reactions to refugee denials

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the refugee application denials:

@nelson_cyril_griffiths wrote:

"Interestingly, major Afrikaner organisations, including AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, have publicly said they do not want to be refugees, choosing instead to stay in South Africa."

@morne_coetzee said:

"We don't need refugee status... We have been going to USA for years to go do seasonal work... thisis just a group that started something... We are not part of them."

@neo_malapane added:

"His agenda is to be the number 1 farming country in the world."

@rose_moncho joked:

"Even those who are not on the South African 🇿🇦 soil were applying? My goodness, does Elon know about this?! 🤣🤣🤣"

More about Afrikaners as US refugees

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Gabriel iglesias Tony vitello Ashley morrill Greatness Kjell brutscheldt