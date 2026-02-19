A student, Zukhanye Mankabane, shared with the public why the University of Cape Town students are protesting

The students marched from Sarah Baartman Hall to the Bremner Building to give management their memorandum of demands

While some social media users sided with the students, others thought their actions were unnecessary

A student shared his opinion about the validity of the protests occurring at UCT. Images: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / Getty Images, @zukhanyemankabane / Instagram

A young man named Zukhanye Mankabane addressed people who had an issue with university students, specifically from the University of Cape Town, protesting registration holds linked to students who had incurred debts of over R10 000.

Organised by the SRC, the students marched from Sarah Baartman Hall to the Bremner Building on Monday, 16 February 2026, to hand their memorandum of demands to management.

Zukhanye uploaded the clip on 18 February 2026, where he showed what appeared to be the annual cost of accommodation — R115 000. He pointed out that some students also need to pay roughly R100 000 for their studies, bringing the average total cost to R200 000 needed before registration.

"That's more than some people's yearly salaries, and you guys still tell us that we're doing too much by protesting.

"Every time we protest, it seems like we're speaking to a wall. Instead of them doing something about these fees, they increase them the next year."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Zukhanye's account below:

South Africans discuss the UCT protest

Social media users expressed their thoughts about the students taking to management to share their demands.

Internet users took to their keyboards. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

@riicewrld asked the public:

"Who decided to apply there and accept the offer?"

@ori_rsa shared their opinion:

"This has been brewing for years, and it never gets better."

@gharko told the online community:

"Education is a right. Not a privilege. Institutions should not be making a profit."

@zbo606 added under the post:

"You are protesting at the wrong place."

@akdhdgrvrine wrote in the comments:

"On one hand, I understand the ambition to attend a top university and take the risk to make it happen. On the other hand, you have to be realistic about your financial situation and consider more affordable options. Nothing is for free out there."

