Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Where Can I Donate?”: Discovery of Apartheid-Era Artefacts Sparks Curiosity
People

“Where Can I Donate?”: Discovery of Apartheid-Era Artefacts Sparks Curiosity

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A Facebook user discovered apartheid-era segregation signs and shares pictures of them on a group
  • The signs aimed to eliminate contact between White and Black people in several public spaces
  • Members of the online community suggested various future uses for the historical artefacts

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman discovered an apartheod-era artefact.
The discovery of an item that was widely seen during the apartheid era sparked curiosity. Images: 10'000 Hours, Catherine Scotton
Source: Getty Images

A Facebook user, Frankie Smalls, shared with the public that she had discovered signs used during the apartheid era, which showed how certain areas were for certain races. Social media users came up with many suggestions as to what could be done with the artefacts.

Frankie headed to the Facebook group, Cape Historical Society, on 11 February 2026, to give people a glimpse of the two signs that read 'Whites Only. Net Blankes' and 'Net Nie-Blankes. Non-Whites Only.'

According to the information hub ThoughtCo, the Reservation of Separate Amenities Act of 1953 forced segregation in all public spaces, including amenities, transport, and buildings. The aim was to eliminate contact between White people and people of other races. Hence, the signs were made.

Read also

"It's probably 'slegs blankes'": A hidden village in Mzansi sparks controversy online

Frankie captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Found this in a very old shed. Where can I donate?"

Take a look at the Facebook picture posted to the group below:

An old apartheid sign.
The sign was a clear indication of a divide between races. Image: Frankie Smalls
Source: Facebook

Ideas for the segregation-driven signs take flight

Several social media users answered Frankie's question with their opinion on where the sign's new home should be.

Chris Brehem told Frankie:

"I used to make skateboard decks out of those in the '80s. Would dig one of those to make another one."

Michelle Matthews wrote under the post:

"Please, please gift it to the District Six Museum."

Deon Goezaar exclaimed in the comment section:

"Destroy it! Horrible!. That needs to be wiped out of the history books!"

Cw Ameterra told the online community:

"History cannot be destroyed."

3 Other apartheid-related stories

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Cape Town
Hot:
Funny pronouns Bhuti omdala Derek lipps Mato madlala Kjell brutscheldt