South Africans Mourn the Passing of Nelson Mandela’s Former Lawyer Ismail Ayob
South Africa

South Africans Mourn the Passing of Nelson Mandela’s Former Lawyer Ismail Ayob

by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • South Africans mourn the passing of Ismail Ayob, the respected human rights lawyer who played a key role in Nelson Mandela’s legal defence
  • Ayob acted as Mandela’s lawyer during his imprisonment in the 1970s and in multiple legal matters after his release
  • Ayob gained prominence as one of the country’s most significant attorneys during South Africa’s fight against apartheid

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Ayob represented several political prisoners and was also most notably part of the legal team representing the Timol family inquest in 1972.
Ayob represented Mandela during his imprisonment in the 1970s. Image: TrendingNow_ZA/X
Source: Twitter

Ismail Ayob, the acclaimed South African lawyer known for representing Nelson Mandela and many anti-apartheid activists, died in Johannesburg at the age of 83.

Personal legal counsel to Nelson Mandela

Over a legal career spanning more than five decades, Ayob emerged as one of the most influential attorneys in South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle. He served as Nelson Mandela’s personal legal counsel during Mandela’s imprisonment and continued to represent him in several legal matters after his release. Ayob also acted as the long-time lawyer for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

While Mandela was incarcerated, authorities permitted only Ayob to visit him at Robben Island, showing the trust placed in him as Mandela’s personal attorney. Beyond the Mandela family, Ayob represented numerous political prisoners and played an important part on the legal team in the 1972 inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

According to an inscription by Padraig O’Malley on the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ayob was born in Mafikeng and completed his schooling there and in Pretoria. He later qualified as a barrister at Gray’s Inn in London in the late 1960s before returning to South Africa to complete his articles and practise as an attorney.

ANC on Ayob's death

The ANC issued a statement on social media mourning the death of Ayob, describing him as a respected legal practitioner and a trusted ally of the liberation struggle. The party said Ayob served as the lawyer for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Rita Ndzanga and Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

The ANC added that Ayob acted as a vital conduit between leadership on Robben Island and those in exile, showing courage and discretion that helped strengthen the struggle for freedom.

He became a barrister at Gray's Inn, London, in the late 1960s and then returned to South Africa to do his articles and to practise as an attorney.
Ayob was the only lawyer allowed to visit him at Robben Island. Image: IsmailAbramjee/X
Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their reactions to the passing of Ayob

@ChrisEOseme said:

"Rest in power, Attorney Ismail Ayob (83), a legal titan who stood beside Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela through history’s toughest battles. True giants never die; they echo through justice and courage."

@sponge2023 said:

"RIP to him."

@dazuka_thami said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

@Gadfly342043 said:

"The public will also recall the controversy around Mandela's prison art lithographs; allegations of fraud and an alleged cover-up that trailed the legal custodian at the time. History remembers not only service, but disputes left unresolved."

@morake147 said:

"He was our lawyer, he and Pricilla Jana in a sedition trial. Sad to hear of his passing."

@SK42919864 said:

"He has undoubtedly done his innings; now rest easy, dear brother!"

@stunner_be43950 said:

"Sad news. Rest in peace, Mr Ayob. Strength to the family."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justin Williams avatar

Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za

Tags:
JohannesburgNelson MandelaGauteng
