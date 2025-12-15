An old photo of 947’s sports presenter, Robert Marawa, at Hilton College sparked widespread discussion among South Africans over the weekend

In a March interview, Marawa reflected on his time at the college and revealed how the experience left him deeply traumatised

Many South Africans were surprised to learn that the outspoken broadcaster not only played rugby but also attended one of the country’s most prestigious schools during the apartheid era

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa found himself at the centre of a heated debate among South African social media users over the weekend after an old photo of him at Hilton College resurfaced online on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

Marawa, a renowned radio presenter on Primedia’s 947 and a former host on SABC and Supersport, attended Hilton College, a private boys’ boarding school in KwaZulu-Natal. The throwback photo, showing him during a rugby practice session, sparked curiosity and divided opinions online.

Robert Marawa’s rugby days at Hilton College

In a News24 interview in March 2025, Marawa spoke candidly about his time at Hilton College during the Apartheid era, between 1987 and 1991. He described enduring systemic racism as one of the few black students in a predominantly white environment.

“I had no idea what rugby was. I had no idea what swimming was. I had no idea what water polo was,” Marawa recalled.

His unfamiliarity with the school’s sports culture made the experience challenging and traumatic, and he decided never to return until a meeting with the school’s new principal, George Harris, in 2017, changed his perspective.

Despite his challenges, Marawa’s participation in rugby surprised many social media users, prompting debate about privilege, upbringing, and opportunity.

Social media reacts to Robert Marawa's picture

Some netizens criticised him, claiming he benefited from Apartheid-era privilege, while others defended him, citing his traumatic experiences. Reactions included:

@tiromanro:

“Always a cheese boy.”

@siyanda_20203:

“Rob’s family was rich, clearly. Let’s not blame him because our families weren’t well off; maybe his parents were educated, which we can’t say for most parents his age.”

@sol_analytics:

“Hilton College? 😂💔 Mos, he’s an Apartheid beneficiary.”

@Sophiaa2010:

“@robertmarawa, you played rugby, Sir?”

@simphiwe_n54295:

“At the end of the day, we cannot fault the offspring for being given good opportunities by their parents. That would be nothing but jealousy.”

@Musa_Doo:

“He’s lived such an interesting life.”

@MoimaPule:

“@robertmarawa Kante, you played the sport. What made you leave it?”

@BongehK2:

“He grew up soft. Kwakunestolo kubo and they were rich, rich.”

@EloiseOgle:

“Wow. Social media doesn’t forget, hey...”

Marawa remains outspoken on national issues and continues to engage with fans and critics on social media. In November, he weighed in on the Madlanga Commission testimony of North West businessman and alleged ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, and he did so with a sharp jibe that quickly set social media alight.

Marawa makes a cheeky comment about Donald Trump

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, following Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, shared a cheeky post on X, seemingly aiming at US President Donald Trump and the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who relocated to America earlier this year.

Marawa’s post was widely read as a light-hearted jab, mocking the irony that South Africans are now preparing to travel to the United States for football’s biggest event.

