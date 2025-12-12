Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos faced criticism after calling out Mbokazi’s late arrival during AFCON preparations.

The incident sparked a national debate on professionalism and discipline within the South African national team.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu for insight on Broos’ player management and squad dynamics.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos found himself at the centre of controversy after criticising former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for arriving late to national team training on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Hugo Broos lines up beside his coaching staff during the National Anthems before the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

His remarks prompted reactions from both fans and officials, including Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who tweeted:

"I’m awaiting the response from SAFA & Coach Hugo Broos before I comment. The comments made by the coach require clarification, as they are open to any interpretation currently."

South African football supporters expressed mixed opinions over Broos's handling of the situation. Briefly News spoke to football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu for his perspective on the AFCON squad dynamics and Broos’ player management.

How did Broos address Mbokazi's behaviour?

“Yes, Broos used very strong language, but based on what I observed, it was intentional and actually productive for the team,” Mthimkhulu said.

He explained that Broos didn’t only address Mbokazi’s late arrival; he also criticised the player for his recent behaviour. Mbokazi reportedly “thinks he’s a star,” and Broos revealed that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had already warned him about the defender’s attitude and professionalism.

Mthimkhulu noted that the coach’s firmness wasn’t a reaction to a single incident but to a pattern of behaviour. Despite the strong words, he said the squad remained calm, training continued without disruption, and the atmosphere stayed focused.

“The team understood the message, accepted it, and continued preparing without any disruption,” he added.

The journalist highlighted that this incident reflects a broader shift in South African football towards accountability and discipline. Talent alone is no longer enough; punctuality, professionalism, and respect for the national team are non-negotiable. Broos’ handling of the situation demonstrates a growing emphasis on high standards, both on and off the pitch.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (L) tackles Sundowns' South African midfielder #4 Teboho Mokoena (R) during the Premier Soccer League match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

How did Mbokazi respond to the incident?

However, Broos’s comments have sparked additional scrutiny. The UDM accused him of racism and sexism following remarks related to Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels. While Broos’ intent was reportedly to enforce discipline, public communication around sensitive issues of race and gender can be easily misinterpreted, highlighting the need for careful choice of words in professional football.

Despite the criticism, Mthimkhulu observed that Mbokazi quickly regained focus.

“During the drills, he looked a bit confused and took a moment to adjust. But players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, and Bathusi Aubaas offered him support, which helped him refocus. He returned to performing like the Mbokazi we all know, focused, committed, and fully engaged in training.”

Mthimkhulu concluded that the incident is unlikely to harm Broos’ relationship with the squad. Senior players helped support Mbokazi, and Broos addressed the matter privately, showing careful management.

“Any tension has been smoothed over, and the team remains focused on AFCON. This incident will likely be remembered as a lesson in discipline rather than a point of conflict between the coach and his players.”

