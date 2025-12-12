Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was criticised by coach Hugo Broos for arriving late to training ahead of Afcon

The incident underscores the national team’s focus on discipline, professionalism, and punctuality during crucial preparations

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu, who witnessed the events at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s rise in South African football has been nothing short of a fairytale. The former Orlando Pirates stalwart worked his way through the Buccaneers’ ranks to earn promotion to the senior team in the 2024–25 season.

His maiden season was a dream debut in the Betway Premier Soccer League, catching the attention of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and securing a call-up to the senior national team.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi walks on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Known for his bulldozing style and no-nonsense defending, Mbokazi quickly became a vital part of South Africa’s backline. His performances earned comparisons to former Bafana Bafana legend Mbulelo Mabizela. He played a pivotal role in helping South Africa qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco this December and assisted in securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In recognition of his leadership potential, Orlando Pirates named him vice-captain for the 2025–26 season before he was snapped up by the MLS side Chicago Fire.

However, Mbokazi recently made headlines for the wrong reasons after arriving late to a Bafana Bafana training session on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. Hugo Broos, known for his razor-sharp tongue, publicly criticised the young star. Football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu was at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria and exclusively shared details with Briefly News of how the situation unfolded.

Hugo Broos during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 26, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Broos addresses Mbokazi’s late arrival

“Yes, Mbokazi did arrive late,” Mthimkhulu reported, explaining how Broos only revealed the issue after questions about the player’s MLS move.

“Coach Hugo Broos began with calm opening remarks about Afcon preparations and the team’s readiness. It was only when a colleague asked about Mbokazi’s move to the MLS that Broos shifted tone. He stopped and said, ‘Before that, I need to be honest with you about Mbekezeli Mbokazi…’ From there, the frustration surfaced.”

Broos revealed that Mbokazi had missed his flight the previous day and would only be reporting that morning. Adding to the coach’s irritation, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had warned Broos about Mbokazi’s recent unprofessional behaviour.

“Broos expects full professionalism from anyone representing the national team. It’s significant, but not in a way that will derail the team,” Mthimkhulu said.

“It’s more about principle than the individual incident. In Afcon preparations, timing, discipline, and consistency are everything. Hugo Broos clearly sees it as a matter of professionalism, and that’s why he reacted so firmly. However, this won’t destabilise the camp. The core squad is stable, most players arrived on time, and the real significance is the message it sends: Broos won’t tolerate lapses in professionalism at this stage.”

South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium. Image: Charlé Lombard

Source: Getty Images

How did the team support Mbokazi during the incident?

Mthimkhulu explained that the coaching staff emphasised punctuality and accountability.

“The message is simple: at this stage, professionalism and punctuality are non-negotiable. Afcon preparation isn’t just another camp; it’s the final stretch before a major continental tournament. By calling out the late arrival, Broos reinforced that representing the national team comes with higher standards.”

Despite the criticism, squad morale remained intact.

“When Mbokazi eventually arrived at the training ground, players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, and Bathusi Aubaas were the first to offer him support. Mbokazi also greeted the technical team, including Hugo Broos, who responded professionally, whispering something along the lines of ‘We’ll talk after training.’ Training continued without disruption, and the players didn’t allow the situation to affect preparation or energy levels,” Mthimkhulu added.

The matter has now been fully resolved. By the time Bafana Bafana held their send-off event at FNB Stadium, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele confirmed the issue with Mbokazi was settled.

“The technical team dealt with it quickly so preparations could continue smoothly, and that’s exactly what they’ve done,” Mthimkhulu concluded. The atmosphere in camp remains focused, united, and centred on Afcon.

Hugo Broos criticises Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos found himself at the centre of controversy after criticising former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for arriving late to national team training on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

His remarks prompted reactions from both fans and officials, including Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie. South African football supporters expressed mixed opinions over Broos's handling of the situation

Source: Briefly News