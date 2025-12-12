Gayton McKenzie has spoken out following Hugo Broos’ controversial comments about Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Broos’ fiery remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday have drawn heavy criticism, prompting a political party to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission

South Africans have shared divided reactions, with strong and contrasting views emerging across social media

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has reacted to the comments made by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos regarding defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Broos stirred a hornet’s nest after criticising the former Orlando Pirates star for arriving late to national team training on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie commented on the remarks made by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos regarding defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Image: @gaytonmck

Source: Twitter

His remarks have triggered a strong reaction across South Africa, with the UDM filing a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission. The party alleges Broos’s comments carried both racist and sexist undertones.

Broos publicly called out Mbokazi for missing his flight and arriving late at camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, describing the behaviour as “very unprofessional” and suggesting the player was behaving like a “star.” He also criticised Mbokazi’s recent transfer from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, questioning whether it was a wise career move and stating the American club was “not even a top team.

Addressing how he intended to discipline the player, Broos used a colour-based metaphor that has since been widely criticised for its racial undertones

Broos further directed sharp criticism at Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels, in comments many have labelled sexist. He suggested she “thinks she knows football” and questioned her expertise. The remarks have contributed to a growing public backlash and calls for accountability.

Hugo Broos and the South Africa delegation after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre . Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie seeks clarification from SAFA and Broos

Reacting to the controversy, McKenzie posted on X on Thursday, 11 December:

@GaytonMcK:

“I’m awaiting the response from SAFA & Coach Hugo Broos before I comment. The comments made by the coach require clarification, as they are open to any interpretation currently.”

Briefly News reached out to SAFA and Hugo Broos for official comment. The association has not yet responded publicly.

South Africans divided over Broos’s remarks

Public reaction to the saga has been mixed, with some urging the minister to stay out of football matters, while others believe a deeper investigation is necessary.

@ChrisExcel102:

“This is not a time for political interference and causing division in our national team. We need unity, and our boys need our support.”

@JackiePhamotse:

“An investigation should be opened, all the players interviewed individually and privately. There is more to this than what’s presented. Those boys fear him, and they need to be heard. Maybe this is what was needed for them to speak.”

@ManziniZungu_:

“There’s actually nothing to hear. This was dressing-room talk that came out in a press conference. No report needed. We must rally behind the coach and the team to win AFCON, that’s it.”

As Bafana Bafana continue their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December, supporters will hope the controversy does not disrupt the team’s focus ahead of the tournament.

The South African side has been drawn in Group B alongside neighbours Zimbabwe, Angola, and Egypt. Following a third-place finish in the previous edition, which was won by the Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana will aim to improve on their last performance.

