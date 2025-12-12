Hugo Broos could land himself in trouble after his recent alleged racist and sexist comments concerning Mbekelezi Mbokazi and his agent

The Belgian tactician voiced his frustration after the Orlando Pirates youngster resumed national team camp late ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The reports about Broos finding himself in serious trouble sparked different reactions from football fans on social media

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos faces mounting pressure after the UDM formally requested that the Human Rights Commission launch an investigation into the Belgian for allegedly making racist and sexist comments.

The issue came after the former Cameroon national team coach’s criticism of Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who arrived late to camp after failing to catch his flight. In addition to the delayed arrival, the Belgian tactician expressed dissatisfaction with the young defender's decision to leave the Soweto giants for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire ahead of the January transfer window.

Broos released his final 25-man list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Mbokazi making the cut alongside some other young players, while Orlando Pirates stars dominated the squad.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Broos stated that if a player is called up for national team duty for AFCON or the World Cup and their club coach grants them additional days off, a player with the right attitude would decline the extra time and report on Monday with the others.

He added that he intended to speak with the player after training and remarked that, although the player is Black, he would leave his office “as a white guy.” Later in the briefing, when commenting on Mbokazi’s move to MLS, Broos referred to the player’s agent as a “little woman who thinks she knows football.”

UDM MP wants Broos probe after comments

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa stated in a Facebook post that the party has lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission against Coach Hugo Broos for allegedly making racist and sexist remarks toward Mbokazi and his agent, Basia Michaels, adding that such attitudes have no place in society, that they have also written to SAFA to express their concern and disgust, and that Broos must be held accountable for his comments.

Broos is now under official review after a complaint was filed with the Human Rights Commission. The outcomes will depend on how SAFA and the commission address the matter, which could shape any future actions or repercussions for the national team coach.

Sphiwe Booi

We as Kaizer chiefs should have long opened a case against him he feels like we not a football nation we are what we are because of him nxa

Thuto Thelejane

Ay it didn't sit well with either, as much as I like him as Bafana coach but what he said can't be ignored.

Chippa Matiya

Good Hugo Broos's utterances were racist and uncalled for.Being a coach of Bafana doesn't grant him a permission to utter such unsavoury words to the servants of this country.

Mor Mvelase TakaQue Dinga

There important thinks you can lodge a complaint for in SA but you're busy fighting useless fights.

Theo Phenduka

Well-done Mkhukuwa, i am so livid even now I blocked and skipped all content with that. He literally killed our boy confidence and embarrassed him.

Source: Briefly News