Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has finally responded to the allegations of racism and sexism that have surfaced following his contentious comments during a recent press briefing.

On Saturday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) released an official response addressing the backlash that followed Broos’ critical remarks about defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent, Basia Michaels, made earlier this week in Pretoria.

The controversy erupted after Broos expressed his dissatisfaction with Mbokazi’s transfer from Orlando Pirates to MLS club Chicago Fire FC, as well as the player’s late arrival at the national team’s training camp at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre, where preparations are underway for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His comments quickly drew public criticism and prompted formal political intervention. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), alleging that Broos’ statements were both racist and sexist.

Broos reacts to racism and sexism allegations

In a statement, Broos distanced himself from the accusations, saying that it was unfortunate his strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism, and he emphasized that he rejects any such accusations.

“It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism. I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism,” the former Cameroon national team coach said.

SAFA indicated that a “language difference may have prevented the coach’s frustrations from being fully or accurately expressed during the interview,” which resulted in misinterpretations of his actual intentions.

The association emphasised that the remarks were not made with any discriminatory intent. According to SAFA, throughout Broos’s four-year tenure leading Bafana Bafana, “no players or staff members have ever reported concerns regarding racism, sexism, or any form of discrimination.”

SAFA explained that the comment about the agent aimed to highlight the need for football agents to focus on players’ well-being and long-term growth rather than immediate financial rewards.

Source: Briefly News