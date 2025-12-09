Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has broken his silence concerning Hugo Broos' decision to leave him out of his final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former SuperSport United star was named in the preliminary list which comprises of 54-men, but he failed to make the final list alongside Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane and Fawaaz Basadien who left Stellenbosch FC this summer.

South Africa are placed in Group B alongside seven-time Champions Egypt, and two other top sides.

Maswanganyi admitted that he wasn’t surprised by his exclusion from the AFCON squad, acknowledging that his limited game time at Pirates made it unlikely for him to secure a spot. He explained, "I think I already knew I wasn’t going to make it to the AFCON squad because I wasn’t playing, I’d get like a few minutes to play."

He also mentioned that his previous issues had impacted his mental state and position in the national team, noting, "When I was called up to the national team, I had problems, and I think those kinds of things affect your mind and position in the national team because there are a lot of players in the country who are working hard and doing well to be in that position."

Maswanganyi further stated that he didn’t focus much on the exclusion, saying, "I didn’t even think about it because I knew already I wasn’t going to make it."

While he admitted he had been eager to experience the thrill of AFCON, he accepted that the opportunity slipped away, stating, "[The desire to be at AFCON is there] because everyone wants to be there, but if you can’t be there, you can’t force things."

Finally, he expressed a determination to work hard and wait for his next opportunity, adding, "I think I need to work hard and wait for my opportunity if it’s gonna come again. I’m working hard to get my place in the team first, and if I do well there, then I stand a chance to be in the national team."

Source: Briefly News