South African veteran comedian David Kau recently opened up about portraying Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

The star recreated Matlala's appearance at the ad-hoc committee in November 2025

Kau also spoke about what he had to do to prepare for this interesting role as the alleged killer

Bathong, the South African legendary comedian, David Kau didn't let the opportunity slip through his hands as he decided to do a skit where he had a chance to portray the infamous Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

According to The Citizen, the self-made comedian who previously pledged his support for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, told the publication about his role at Matlala on a latest skit that was created regarding the alleged killer and drug cartel kingpin's appearance at the ad-hoc committee, held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service in Pretoria this past month.

"I think there's a little bit of similarity between me and him, I guess, especially with the beard and the chiskop, and the spectacles," he said.

Kau also mentioned how this role came about, and also what he did in order to prepare for this role in the skit.

He said:

"Kagiso Lediga mentioned they said I would be a good 'Cat.' I watched some of the real ‘Cat’ testimony on TV. From then on, it’s about drawing on my experience as a UCT drama school graduate and my comedic timing. Society only knows what the media presents

"These commissions allow you to hear directly from the source, enabling you to form your own opinion. We hope this isn’t just another performance and commission but one that results in successful convictions."

Kau has been at the forefront of South African comedy for nearly three decades; as a result, he has shows this festive season.

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

