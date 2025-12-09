Comedian David Kau on Portraying Cat Matlala in Latest Skit: “We Hope It’s Not Just Another Show”
- South African veteran comedian David Kau recently opened up about portraying Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala
- The star recreated Matlala's appearance at the ad-hoc committee in November 2025
- Kau also spoke about what he had to do to prepare for this interesting role as the alleged killer
Bathong, the South African legendary comedian, David Kau didn't let the opportunity slip through his hands as he decided to do a skit where he had a chance to portray the infamous Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
According to The Citizen, the self-made comedian who previously pledged his support for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, told the publication about his role at Matlala on a latest skit that was created regarding the alleged killer and drug cartel kingpin's appearance at the ad-hoc committee, held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service in Pretoria this past month.
"I think there's a little bit of similarity between me and him, I guess, especially with the beard and the chiskop, and the spectacles," he said.
Kau also mentioned how this role came about, and also what he did in order to prepare for this role in the skit.
He said:
"Kagiso Lediga mentioned they said I would be a good 'Cat.' I watched some of the real ‘Cat’ testimony on TV. From then on, it’s about drawing on my experience as a UCT drama school graduate and my comedic timing. Society only knows what the media presents
"These commissions allow you to hear directly from the source, enabling you to form your own opinion. We hope this isn’t just another performance and commission but one that results in successful convictions."
Kau has been at the forefront of South African comedy for nearly three decades; as a result, he has shows this festive season.
What you need to know about Matlala’s case
- Tsakani Matlala was granted bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg in June.
- Paul Mashatile confirmed that meetings were held with officials implicated in allegations of ties to Matlala.
- Matlala allegedly threatened to take legal action against the SAPS officials involved in a raid at his property.
- Julius Malema denied having any links to 'Cat' Matlala, but public reaction to Malema's denial was mixed.
- Matlala denied being the mastermind behind the failed hit on his former girlfriend, Thobejane. Matlala allegedly used a fake passport to cross into Eswatini on foot.
- Mkhwanazi claimed that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was misled about Cat Matlala’s registered cars.
Tebogo Thobejane shares personal details about Vusimuzi Matlala's relationship
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former Matlala's actress, Tebogo Thobejane, opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.
The media personality and club hostess shared details about how she and Matlala first met, where they would spend time together as a couple and how he behaved around her. She also shared whether she would appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za