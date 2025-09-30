A group of third-year medical students from the University of Cape Town used Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's story for their simulation case

While a lifeless dummy played the convicted murderer, one of the students played a distraught Nandipha

Local internet users found the clip entertaining and joked that they wanted the students' performance to become a series

Medical students from UCT entertained the online crowd with the Bester-inspired simulation. Images: @dr.marvin.jansen

Third-year medical students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) comedically used the likes of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana in their simulated case. The video thoroughly amused local internet users.

Dr Marvin Jansen, the tertiary institution's head of the Clinical Skills Centre, uploaded a video to his TikTok account showing budding doctors applying what they had been taught in class on a medical manikin representing Thabo.

The clip started with one of the students stating that they had a 39-year-old 'Mr Bester' presenting to casualty with a shortness of breath after he got injured while attempting a prison escape.

The real-life Thabo and Nandipha are currently behind bars during the ongoing trial following Thabo's escape from prison with the alleged assistance of Nandipha.

Nandipha Magudumana is alleged to be Thabo Bester's lover. Image: Gallo Images

The student added:

"He's currently unresponsive."

The medical students then checked for a pulse, performed chest compressions and administered shock. Another student entered the room as a frantic Nandipha and yelled with concern:

"Thabo, Thabo, Thabo, please! I'm also a doctor!"

The young woman was hilariously dragged out and asked to wait in the waiting area while more chest compressions were performed.

Medical students' simulation entertains the internet

A few local social media users headed to the comment section to share their laughter, noting that the students gave an Oscar-worthy performance. Others were surprised that they chose the infamous Thabo to be their simulated patient.

After watching the clip, @iam._.culture, who enjoyed what the students had done, said:

"We need a series."

@mawandequlu laughed and shared in the comment section:

"Whoever came up with the idea 'I'm also a doctor' deserves his or her flowers. In fact, the whole idea is definitely a Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha saga."

@usakhelwe jokingly said to the public:

"Oh, it's Bester? Let him go."

@.a.few.minutes.ag, who was entertained seeing one of the students playing a distraught Nandipha, remarked with a chuckle:

"Can someone please assist Nandipha hle lena?"

Invested in the story, @gomolemojane1 asked under the post:

"Did Thabo make it?"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

