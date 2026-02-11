Cape Town-based musician Miché van der Rheede is hoping to graduate this year, but her student debt is an obstacle in her journey

Miché van der Rheede needs financial assistance to obtain her degree.

After years of dedication to her craft, Miché van der Rheede, a 25-year-old tuba player from Cape Town, proudly completed her BMus Honours in Music and Performance at the University of Cape Town, believing that the hardest part of her journey was behind her.

Unfortunately, as 2025 came to a close, hope quickly turned to disappointment when her bursary application to help cover outstanding fees was unsuccessful, leaving the young musician with a financial burden that she had hoped to avoid.

At the time of publication, Miché, who has worked at PEP as a general worker and cashier since 2019, revealed to Briefly News that the outstanding balance was roughly R116 000. Having received donations along the way, it wasn't enough for her to partake in the March graduation.

"I hope to attend the September Spring graduation. With the cutoff in July, I am aiming to settle these fees in time to qualify for that ceremony."

According to the university's website, the exact date for qualifier status to be on the system and for all outstanding fees, fines, interest, or dues to be cleared is 7 July 2026.

Miché, who has been unsuccessful with bursaries in the past, shared that the outstanding balance is overwhelming and makes her anxious. She tried her best not to stress, as there was only so much of the situation she could control.

"Knowing that my parents cannot afford it and that I can't pay it off in the required time to graduate is disheartening. However, I remain optimistic. I have already graduated twice, for which I am extremely grateful, and I remind myself that it is not the end of the world."

Miché has graduated twice before. Images: Miché van der Rheede

The tuba player stated that despite the financial pressure, some weight had been lifted off her shoulders with the support of her friends, family and lecturers. They have been sharing her BackaBuddy campaign on social media, offering words of encouragement not to lose hope and have faith, and checking in to see if she had reached her goal.

Should she not reach her goal, Miché stated:

"If all else fails, my Plan B is to continue paying off my fees as best I can and, God willing, either make significant progress or settle them in full by the end of the year."

Miché van der Rheede's musical background

The tuba wasn't Miché's first instrument of choice. According to a 2020 article from the publication Varsity, journalist Scarlet Rowe stated that Quartz at Work found in 2019 that of the world's top 20 orchestras, with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra the best in Africa, 69% of full-time musicians were males. Only 26 tuba players were women, which sees Miché entering a male-dominated field with her amazing talent.

She revealed to Briefly News that at the age of 11, she began playing the trombone after being inspired by her uncle and aunt, who were members of the brass band at Steenberg Moravian Church. In 2014, while attending Steenberg High School, she joined the school's Big Band run by the non-profit organisation Musiquelaine SA.

"It was there that I was persuaded to switch to the tuba. At first, I was overwhelmed; the instrument felt as big as me, but that decision changed the course of my musical journey."

She applied to study at UCT in 2018 and was accepted into the South African College of Music, where she performed with both the UCT Wind Ensemble and the UCT Orchestra.

She achieved the following milestones under the guidance of William Haubrich, the Head of Brass:

Diploma in Music (2022)

Postgraduate Diploma in Music Performance (2024)

Currently pursuing an Honours in Music Performance (2025)

She has also been active in several other prestigious ensembles and festivals in South Africa:

Cape Town Youth Wind Ensemble (2016–2022)

Cape Town Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (2018–2023)

Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival (2022, 2023, 2024)

Ubuntu Brass Quintet (2025)

Miché performed at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town with the Ashwin Willemse Orient band. Image: Miché van der Rheede

"Looking back, I never imagined that choosing the tuba in Grade 8 would get me this far. I am deeply grateful to God for opening doors and feel truly blessed and privileged."

