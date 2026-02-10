Donald penned a heartfelt letter to his music industry colleague, Amanda Black, expressing his profound admiration for her talent

The singer reflected on the first time he heard Amanda sing and admitted that it brought him to tears, a moment he revealed made him her number one fan

Fans and peers admired Donald's vulnerability and proceeded to sing Amanda's praises for tireless contribution to the industry

Donald wrote a touching letter to Amanda Black.

Source: Instagram

In a rare and moving display of vulnerability, Donald penned a heartfelt tribute to fellow singer Amanda Black on 9 February 2026, proving that even stars have their own idols.

Bridging the gap between peer and admirer, the In Denial singer declared himself Amanda's biggest fan, confessing that the first time he saw her perform live, he was moved to tears.

"I remember the day I saw you perform live for the first time in person was on Idols in 2016, and I happened to be at State Theatre as one of the mentors for the Top3 that season. It was a big surprise to see you there performing your first single, AmaZulu. I swear I was in tears that day, but I had to play it cool around people because you know a thug can't be seen crying in public mos, lol."

He revealed that he knew from that day that Amanda was destined for greatness.

Donald confessed that not only did he write a verse for AmaZulu, hoping to convince Amanda to record a remix with him, but he also reached out to her in 2018, believing she needed a dose of positive energy.

Having previously faced a wave of cyberbullying, Amanda Black found herself in a vulnerable position, often overshadowed by headlines that ignored her musical prowess and focused on the negative.

In 2025, she was forced to confront social media critics with a statement after it was alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Sjava, an ordeal that subjected Amanda to intense public scrutiny and further cyberbullying.

Donald admitted to being Amanda Black's number one fan and expressed his deep-rooted admiration for her.

Source: Instagram

Donald highlighted that he often worried about Amanda's well-being and felt that not everyone understood how lucky they were to experience her.

"I, for one, am grateful and just want to say, thank you, Amanda. In this moment, I am not your colleague, I'm just a guy who loves your music and who respects you as a human being."

Donald also expressed his long-standing dream of collaborating with Amanda. He admitted he wasn't sure why he hadn't asked her yet, but remained hopeful that they would eventually create music together.

Signing off with "Your no.1 fan, Donald," the singer underscored the lasting impression Amanda left on him, choosing to openly celebrate her light and talent.

Donald's message ultimately reached Amanda, who responded with a sincere "Thank you very much," expressing her deep gratitude for the unexpected show of support.

Read Donald's message to Amanda Black below.

Social media reacts to Donald's letter

Donald's words sparked an outpouring of support from fans and peers alike, who admired his courage to be vulnerable and joined him in celebrating Amanda Black.

Mandz_2 said:

"I respect black brothers who appreciate sisters. Oh, Donald, you are not indenial, you are one of a kind."

Ae_Cha12 wrote:

"And she really is talented. Thank you so much for reminding her that she is the girl she thinks she is."

zcasm_ praised Donald:

"I respect you so much. The game needs more brothers like you."

_mvelomakhanya was moved:

"This is the internet and algorithm I signed up for."

lihlersa_msibi responded:

"My fav, she deserves all the kindness the world has to offer."

khotsofalo.mokoma posted:

"The internet I signed up for. It’s beautiful to see people spreading love and positivity on social media. This is the world I wanna live in."

