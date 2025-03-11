South African songstress Amanda Black recently addressed the rumours of her being assaulted by Sjava

The Love Is For Mahala hitmaker quickly debunked the rumours, mentioning that they weren't true

Amanda Black also mentioned that she doesn't know where the rumours came from, but she is sure that they are untrue

Amanda Black reacted to rumours of being assaulted by Sjava. Image: @amandablacksa/Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

South African award-winning artist Sjava can't seem to catch a break as his name is always dragged to the mud every chance they get.

Recently, the star made headlines on social media after rumours swirled of him allegedly assaulting fellow singer Amanda black. However, it is not confirmed where or who started the rumours, but the Amazulu hitmaker quickly debunked them.

In a viral Instagram post, Amanda Black addressed the rumours and confirmed that Sjava has never assaulted her.

She wrote:

"Hi everyone, Sjava did NOT assault me. I have no idea where these rumours came from but they are NOT true and did not come from me."

See the post below:

Sjava's independent record label also shared Amanda Black's statement regarding the ongoing rumours.

Netizens respond to Amanda Black's statement

Shortly after Amanda Black confirmed that the rumours were false, many netizens who are Sjava's fans flooded the comment section, expressing how angry they were with the person or group that started these false rumours to get the musician cancelled. Here's what they had to say:

@Sakhumuzi__ said:

"But you should follow this, clearly someone is trying to tarnish the name like Sjava. This is painful to watch because we love this fella and his music has been caring us through difficulties. Do something."

@Mwelwax commented:

"Lol we don't believe nonsense these days lol another failed smear campaign against Sjava smh."

@KhaboNomhle replied:

"They want to see Sjava down so bad. It's actually embarrassing now. They need to stop..."

@_Lungisanie responded:

"Amanda Black was raised in a loving home and is thankful that there are still people like her. These things make us strong enough to support our Inkabi, who needs us."

@TheLifeOfCryst1 mentioned:

"People who always spread rumours about other people without any evidence in order to tarnish their brands or for relevance, should be sued…Period."

@philani_mbongwe wrote:

"Too many of us know Sjava. He has either touched our lives directly or indirectly. These smear campaigns don’t work. We will stand by our brother."

Sjava on social media and the negative comments

In October 2024, Sjava spoke on the impact social media has on artists and how they make their music. The muso ignited a debate online, with people disagreeing with his statements.

Taking to Twitter (X), Sjava relayed his thoughts on the impact of having too much access to critics and how this affects their expression. The Ngempela hitmaker said this negatively influences the artists, the creative process.

