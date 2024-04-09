Award-winning singer Sjava admitted in his recent interview that he is scared of falling in love

The Amakhehla hitmaker is heard in a viral video saying he opts to end a relationship if he gets too attached to the person

Mzansi weighed in on the confession, with some blaming Lady Zamar for scarring Sjava and others questioning his marital status

Sjava, in his recent interview, was an open book when it came to discussing issues of love and commitment.

Sjava opened up about love and why he is afraid of attachment. Image: @sjava_atm

Why Sjava is not in a committed relationship

The award-winning singer and actor was a guest on a YouTube podcast where he touched on love and relationships. A popular news and gossip page shared a clip from that interview on X, and it raised a few eyebrows.

The Umbayimbayi musician admitted that he is scared of falling in love with a woman, saying love is dangerous. Sjava would end a relationship if he gets too attached to a partner.

"For me, love is dangerous. I am scared of it. A lot of times I run away. If I can see that I am falling way too deep for this woman, I end things."

Sjava opens up in a song

In his record-breaking album Umqhele, Sjava describes his love life in the song Confession. In it, he says, "I am scared of loving you the way you love me."

In the interview, he referenced the song and said he was not joking when he wrote those lyrics.

"It was not a joke. I wrote the album Umqhele while I was with that person. Love had already swallowed me up very bad."

Watch the clip shared by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi weighs in on Sjava's confession

Netizens were intrigued but also had many questions about Sjava's recent revelation. Some dragged Lady Zamar into this, while others questioned Sjava's marital status.

There had been an assumption that Sjava was married, but he denied that.

@Nkulunkulukazi asked:

"How sway? Didn't they say he's married?"

@megyak125 joked:

"So, he intentionally motivates us to fall in love with his songs. But, he knows that he runs away. When he comes to Durban, we should take away his mic, and make him answer to this."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"How many wives does he have, 3 and what is he doing with all of them ,not loving them."

@thabelomaanda argued:

"Unfortunately, as a man, he must love because women aren’t in that business of loving you."

Sjava refuses to give women money

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava shared during an interview with Kaya 959 that he would never bless a woman with money.

Many people laughed at Sjava's views, and many men agreed.

