Halala, Sjava, amongst most streamed artists, in Mzansi, over the past 6 years

Talented singer Sjava is amongst the most streamed musician in the country over the past six years

The artist's album Umqhele bagged the ninth spot on the Most Streamed SA Album of All Time on Apple Music list

Sjava also took the ninth position in the Most Streamed South African Artist of All Time category on the music streaming platform

Sjava is among the most streamed artists in Mzansi over the past six years. The star took to social media recently to share his exciting news.

Sjava is amongst the most streamed artists in Mzansi over the past 6 years. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

In celebration of Heritage Month, Apple Music released its list of artists who have been doing very well on the platform since it was launched in the country six years ago, according to reports.

Sjava's album Umqhele occupied the ninth spot in the Most Streamed SA Album of All Time category and he also bagged ninth position in the Most Streamed South African Artist of All Time list.

SAHipHopMag reports that the excited musician took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the streaming platform's list.

His fans took to his comment section to congratulate him. They praised him for his consistency in delivering good music.

@nunukhumalo said:

"Bafo as long as it translates to amachankura (money), congratulations."

@BrianNkabinde9 wrote:

"But we are still waiting for album @Sjava_atm."

@YolandaJack25 wrote:

"I'll always listen to your music."

@MyLyfMyStory commented:

"Congratz @Sjava_atm... You deserve the merit big bro... God has been good."

@LeoSam_SA said:

"9 is your lucky number Ndlalifa."

@SbuMabura13 asked:

"So the streaming money goes to you or Ambitiouz?"

@Tumelo50092559 said:

"I think you one of the most underrated artists in SA... For me unamba 1."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"Kade ngasho ngathi 'Umqhele' is your best work by far for me and I was right. Numbers don't lie, king."

