Amanda Black cried on stage during a performance, sparking speculation after an X user alleged she was emotional over past molestation by Sjava

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some believing the claim due to Sjava's past allegations, while others condemned the account for spreading unproven accusations

Psychologist Paula Quinsee told Briefly News that publicly expressing emotions shows both vulnerability and strength, fostering deeper connections and authenticity

Talented South African performer Amanda Black recently failed to control her emotions while performing on stage. A video of the star crying during a show sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Amanda Black cries on stage

A video of singer Amanda Black wiping tears away from her face during a performance has left Mzansi with more questions than answers.

The now-viral clip was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @joy_zelda, who alleged that Amanda Black became emotional because she was thinking about how fellow musician Sjava molested her. The caption read:

"Amanda Black breaks down on stage while Performing thinking of how Sjava raped her."

Fans react to fresh allegations against Sjava

The video received mixed reactions, from social media users. Many thought the allegations were true because this was not the first time that Sjava was accused of molesting someone. The star made headlines after Lady Zamar made damning allegations against him, though he was later found not guilty.

Fans warned the X user against spreading baseless allegations against people. Others even called for Sjava to take legal action against the person operating the account. Amanda also issued a statement, revealing that Sjava never molested her.

@Ubuzulu commented:

"How I wish you could be sued!"

@NevondoRi said:

"She smokes weed, weed does that to you. Getting all emotional and stuff."

@Ndlolothi_ wrote:

"This nonsense started in the village with no proof now I see it here again with no proof 😒 kanti yini?"

@Thobelamoshate added:

"So she told you the reasons why she was crying?"

@thokozanima2

"Why Is @joy_zelda Spreading Unkind And Damaging Lies About Sjava And Amanda Black? DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER."

Briefly News spoke to psychologist and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about whether showing emotions in public is a sign of strength and vulnerability. She said:

"Expressing emotions openly is a sign of both vulnerability and strength. Vulnerability involves the willingness to be open, genuine, and emotionally exposed, which can be uncomfortable, but it is key to building deeper connections with others.

"Strength comes from having the courage to express one’s emotions despite the risk of potential judgment or misunderstanding. Being open to expressing emotions builds authenticity in relationships, developing trust and emotional intimacy."

Sjava gives fans relationship advice

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning musician Sjava, who previously topped Twitter trends when he showed off his private jet has hinted he's in a relationship.

The actor and musician who was spotted with Babes Wodumo gave relationship advice on his social media account this past week. The musician @sjava_atm took to his X account on Sunday, 26 January 2025 to give relationship advice.

