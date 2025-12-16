A university student named Atenkosi Mzilikazi shared that she went from door to door asking for donations for her studies

The Bachelor of Social Science student also started a BackaBuddy campaign, where she hoped to reach her goal of R130 000

Atenkosi documented her journey and shared her gratitude with those who provided a helping hand

A UCT student shared why she was trying to raise funds. Images: @athii_melz

Source: Instagram

Atenkosi Mzilikazi, a first-year student at the University of Cape Town, put her pride aside and bravely knocked on people's doors for financial assistance. The Bachelor of Social Science student is trying to raise R130 000 by collecting at least R10 from 13 000 people to pay for the following year's registration and residence fees.

On 14 December 2025, Atenkosi uploaded a video showing her journey, in which she arrived at the gates of homeowners with an explanation and faith. The young woman, accompanied by her friend, received a few R10s, with some generous donors giving more, which brought the student to tears.

Atenkosi, who also has a BackaBuddy campaign running, noted that not having her school fees up to date meant zero access to her end-of-year transcript, a requirement for academic progression, and she faces the risk of academic exclusion.

The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa. Image: University of Cape Town

Source: Facebook

In the caption of her video, the young Eastern Cape hustler said:

"What an emotional rollercoaster. I was so nervous about doing this, not knowing if anyone would stop, listen or care. But when I got my first R10, I knew I had to continue. My community showed me what Ubuntu really looks like. People who don't even know me chose to believe in my dream and donate to help me continue my education. I am genuinely overwhelmed with gratitude."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Atenkosi's account below:

