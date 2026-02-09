A South African woman honoured her grandmother’s sacrifices by sharing a special gesture online

The TikTok video showcased the exterior of a modern, thoughtfully designed home and more

Social media users praised her for recognising family contributions and inspiring discussions about gratitude and education

A South African woman has captured the admiration of social media users after sharing a video of a massive new home she built for her grandmother, honouring the sacrifices that made her academic success possible.

Dr Thulisile Bhuda, an academic, lecturer, culture and heritage expert, and PhD holder of Philosophy, shared the clip on TikTok on 8 February 2026 under the handle @dr.thulisilebhuda.

According to the video, she showcased the exterior of the modern, spacious house, describing it as a long-awaited dream for her grandmother.

The heartfelt gesture comes in recognition of the grandmother’s dedication to her education. Dr Bhuda explained that in 2013, her grandmother, the sole breadwinner in their family, took out a loan to ensure she could attend North-West University (NWU).

"During that time, she survived a stroke and had to stay home to recover. When I did not receive NSFAS funding, she found a way, working as a domestic worker and being the only person in my household who qualified for a loan," Dr Bhuda said.

She added: "Today, I hold a PhD because of her sacrifices, and I will forever be grateful for her love and support."

Dr Bhuda revealed that she began planning the home six years ago, aiming to give back to the woman whose sacrifices paved the way for her success.

The video unveiled the modern design of the property, reflecting both luxury and thoughtful planning. While the clip focuses on the outside of the home, it has sparked widespread admiration online, with many users praising her for acknowledging family contributions and using her success to honour them.

The post has prompted discussions about family, gratitude, and the importance of supporting education, particularly in situations where funding may be limited.

Watch the video below:

SA praises the woman for her gesture

South Africans were touched by the woman’s grand gesture for her grandmother as they took to the comments section to rave about her and express their thoughts, saying:

Bhungane stated:

"Ai fotsek lona, you want to make us cry here, man.🥹😭. Bona ausi wena you are and will be highly blessed 🤞♥️."

Shaniel wrote:

"People who actually help you along the way are never entitled to those who barely supported you, expecting this kind of gifts when you make it."

Itumeleng expressed:

"Congratulations 🎊 Dr! How long did it take to build such a beautiful house?"

Mvini replied:

"The best thing is that she is still alive to enjoy it. May your pockets never run dry, stranger. Wenze kahle."

More commented:

"I'm currently doing this, yey it takes a lot mara I am grateful for understanding the blessing I'm entrusted with being the only person working at home literally - I'm enjoying the anticipation of the end result.. #Sandton loading emakhaya!"

