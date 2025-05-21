Durban-based producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin announced that he had purchase a new home in Johannesburg

He shared the news in a video where he playfully stated that he had changed home addresses and was now staying in Gauteng

Dlala Thukzin later explained why he had bought another house in Johannesburg despite being still based in Durban

Dlala Thukzin confirmed he bought a second house in Johannesburg.

Halala! Producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin has bought a second house in Johannesburg. The Lamontville-born DJ already owns another in Durban.

In a video shared by TshisaLive on X on Tuesday, 20 May, the 2025 Trace Awards nominee, born Thuthuka Wandile Zindlovu, is over the moon after buying the new house.

Dlala Thukzin celebrates after buying a new home

In the video, the Sohlala Sisonke hitmaker playfully announced that he has changed his home address. The 2025 BET Awards nominee discloses that the home would double as a recording studio.

Watch the video below:

Why Dlala Thukzin bought a second home in Joburg

A source who spoke to TshisaLive alleged that Dlala Thukzin didn't decide to buy a new home in Johannesburg overnight. The source explained why the iPlan hitmaker purchased a house in Jozi.

“The sound of the ocean, the slow pace of the streets, and the community of Lamontville that raised him were etched into his soul. The travelling and from time to time paying for hotel rooms was draining for him, so the Joburg house is home away from home for him. But the music scene in Johannesburg called to him like a bassline in a packed club — loud, relentless, and impossible to ignore. So, the boy is now in Jozi”, said the source.

Speaking to the same publication, Dlala Thukzin cleared the air on his home purchase. He explained that he is still in Durban, and only bought the Joburg house because it was becoming expensive for him to book hotels every time he had a gig or was recording.

Dlala Thukzin cleared the air after buying a new home in Joburg.

Dlala Thukzin stands with flood victims

Dlala Thukzin isn't one to enjoy his wealth on his own. The people of KwaZulu-Natal are close to his heart.

In February this year, Dlala Thukzin stepped up and assisted the victims of the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.

Using his influence and reach as a celebrity, Thukzin appealed to industry colleagues and ordinary South Africans to help the flood victims.

He also pledged to support victims of the floods, especially in his neighbourhood in Lamontville, south of Durban.

Dlala Thukzin accused of stealing song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dlala Thukzin was accused of stealing a song.

In Dlala Thukzin’s defence, he’s not the one who did the actual song stealing, according to the aggrieved rising musician Kagiso Moreki.

Moreki said Neo Makate stole an unreleased song of his and gave it to Dlala Thukzin. Kagiso Moreki alleges that his unreleased song Angisababoni was stolen and given to the FOMO producer, who allegedly added his touch and released it as Mpumelelo featuring Amapiano heavyweight, Kabza De Small.

