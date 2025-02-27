Dlala Thukzin has stepped up and assisted the victims of the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal recently

Using his influence and reach as a celebrity, Thukzin appealed to industry colleagues and ordinary South Africans to help the flood victims

He also pledged to support victims of the floods, especially in his neighbourhood in Lamontville, south of Durban

Dlala Thukzin has offered support to KZN flood victims. Image: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Renowned producer and wheel spinner, Dlala Thukzin, has extended a helping hand to the victims of floods that left parts of KwaZulu-Natal in ruins.

The floods wreaked havoc in KZN including Thukzin's neighborhood in Lamontville, Durban.

Dlala Thukzin stands with victims of floods in KZN

On Wednesday 26 February, the Finally Famous Too producer released a heartfelt statement on his verified Instagram account.

In the statement which was shared via his Instagram Stories, Dlala Thukzin sympathised with the victims of the floods in his neighbourhood. He also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in KZN.

“To those who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. We extend our deepest sympathies," he said.

Dlala Thukzin assured the victims of the floods in KZN that they were not alone. He called on South Africans to assist the KZN flood victims in any way they could.

“Whether through donations, volunteering or simply spreading the word, every effort counts. Let's come together to build, support, and uplift those in need,” he said.

Speaking to TshisaLive after releasing the statement, Dlala Thukzin also pledged to assist the victims of the floods in KZN. He however didn't disclose the nature of assistance he will render to the victims.

KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll rises to 9

Earlier this week, the KZN flood death toll rose to nine after two more bodies were recovered in the Ugu districts.

The southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal were affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding on 19 and 20 February.

The bodies of two individuals, Sithembiso Mbutho and Musa Dlungele, were discovered by the province’s disaster management teams. The two were swept away while attempting a river crossing in the Umzumbe area in Ugu district. A child's body was also found in Vryheid after being swept away by the heavy rains.

Tragically, three people also died in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban. They were declared dead on 20 February 2025, after mudslides, caused by the persistent rain, hit the area. The trio was buried under sand and rubble after the mudslides destroyed their homes.

Dlala Thukzin's 'iPlan' certified double platinum

Dlala Thukzin celebrated a major career milestone in 2023 with the success of his song iPlan.

Dlala Thukzin celebrated his first double platinum certification with 'iPlan'. Image: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

The song, which set dancefloors alight wherever it was played, was certified double platinum in 2023. The muso thanked his fans for their support and in turn, they showered Dlala Thukzin with congratulatory messages.

Dlala Thukzin creates new music at secret camp

Meanwhile, iPlan hitmaker Dlala Thukzin is ready to make new music. Briefly News recently reported that Dlala Thukzin is producing new music at a secret location.

Still benefitting from the successful 2024 he had, Dlala Thukzin is nominated under two categories at the 2025 Trace Music Awards.

Source: Briefly News