Durban Families Mourn the Loss of Loved Ones Who Died During Durban Floods
- The Mhlongo family is one of the families who lost members during the heavy downpour that KwaZulu-Natal experienced
- The mother of the family disappeared during the floods, and her body has not been recovered
- Approximately 47 households were moved to emergency residential places, and South Africans prayed for them
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — One of the families whose relatives died during the severe rainfall that KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces experienced in February 2025 is still mourning. Her body has not been found, and the death toll is still rising.
What happened to the Mhlongos?
According to SABC News, Gcabashe Mhlongo was swept away in Durban during the heavy rainfall. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for parts of South Africa, including the North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. A total of 47 families were relocated and given emergency accommodation. Tjids includes the Mhlongo family.
Gcabashe's daughter, Ntombikhona, said her mother's body had not been recovered since the floods swept scores of people. She said she wanted to give her mother a dignified burial. She was among the six who recently died due to the rainfall.
Mdluli family in wait
The Mdluli family said they had not seen their relative in three days, and they did not know whether their relative was still alive. Jabulani Mdluli said the government is doing a poor job to ensure safe accommodation which would not be damaged by floods.
What you need to know about the floods
- Three people were killed on 20 February after mudslides in the KwaMakutha area destroyed homes and structures
- The MECs of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Transport and Human Settlements visited victims of the floods in the area
- Five people were swept away during the heavy rains, and their bodies were located in Lamontville
South Africans share the pain
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page commented on the tragic deaths.
Eyamampehle Tshemese Ndlebe said:
"This one is painful. Soon, the Western Cape will experience floods as well. I don't know why the government doesn't intervene because food parcels and disaster material are not solutions."
MH Nkosi Konogada King said:
"Landlessness is the problem. Rain has been falling all these past eons."
Jenny Wilson said:
"Two more bodies washed up here at Umzumbe Beach."
Gringos Marx said:
"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who lost loved ones during this disaster."
Justice L Letsaba said:
"In Durban, there's too much soil erosion."
Pedestrians swept away by floods in North West
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023.