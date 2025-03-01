The Mhlongo family is one of the families who lost members during the heavy downpour that KwaZulu-Natal experienced

The mother of the family disappeared during the floods, and her body has not been recovered

Approximately 47 households were moved to emergency residential places, and South Africans prayed for them

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — One of the families whose relatives died during the severe rainfall that KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces experienced in February 2025 is still mourning. Her body has not been found, and the death toll is still rising.

What happened to the Mhlongos?

According to SABC News, Gcabashe Mhlongo was swept away in Durban during the heavy rainfall. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for parts of South Africa, including the North West, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. A total of 47 families were relocated and given emergency accommodation. Tjids includes the Mhlongo family.

Gcabashe's daughter, Ntombikhona, said her mother's body had not been recovered since the floods swept scores of people. She said she wanted to give her mother a dignified burial. She was among the six who recently died due to the rainfall.

Mdluli family in wait

The Mdluli family said they had not seen their relative in three days, and they did not know whether their relative was still alive. Jabulani Mdluli said the government is doing a poor job to ensure safe accommodation which would not be damaged by floods.

What you need to know about the floods

Three people were killed on 20 February after mudslides in the KwaMakutha area destroyed homes and structures

The MECs of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Transport and Human Settlements visited victims of the floods in the area

Five people were swept away during the heavy rains, and their bodies were located in Lamontville

South Africans share the pain

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page commented on the tragic deaths.

Eyamampehle Tshemese Ndlebe said:

"This one is painful. Soon, the Western Cape will experience floods as well. I don't know why the government doesn't intervene because food parcels and disaster material are not solutions."

MH Nkosi Konogada King said:

"Landlessness is the problem. Rain has been falling all these past eons."

Jenny Wilson said:

"Two more bodies washed up here at Umzumbe Beach."

Gringos Marx said:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who lost loved ones during this disaster."

Justice L Letsaba said:

"In Durban, there's too much soil erosion."

Pedestrians swept away by floods in North West

In a related article, Briefly News reported that pedestrians in Klerksdorp were swept away by the floods in the North West. This happened after SAWS warned that the country would experience heavy rainfall.

North West was one of the provinces where fatalities were recorded as a result. South Africans believed that blocked drainage systems could have contributed to the flooding of the roads.

