Dlala Thukzin Creates Secret Studio Camp as He Records New Music, Plans to Work With 2 Big Stars
- Dlala Thukzin is ready to make new music and he is headed to a secret location for the upcoming week
- Sohlala Sisonke was one of the biggest hits from 2024 and it was taken from his latest album Finally Famous Too
- The Durban-based Gqom muso is nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards under two categories
Popular Gqom DJ and music producer Dlala Thukzin is headed to the studio to cook up more heat.
Dlala Thukzin heads to the studio
It is a new year and Dlala Thukzin is getting ready to take over the dance floors once more. Following the success of his trilogy Permanent Music EP and the highly successful album, Finally Famous Too, Dlala Thukzin is looking to return to the studio and cook up another storm.
According to TshisaLIVE, Thukzin is preparing to spend eight days at his secret studio camp as he works on new songs.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The publication revealed that singer Ami Faku and rapper Cassper Nyovest will be featured on the project.
Thukzin plans on doing more work this year and continuing to grow his brand and those of the people he works with.
Dlala Thukzin nominated at the Trace Musi Awards
Still benefitting from the successful 2024 he had, Dlala Thukzin has been nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards.
He is nominated under two categories namely, Best Male and Best Artist. He is competing against other artists such as Grammy-award-winning artist Tyla and other African musicians like Burna Boy and many more.
He told Snl24: "It's a great honour to represent South Africa on such a global stage. I'm hopeful to win the awards. Regardless of the outcome, I'm proud of the nomination and the opportunity to showcase Mansi's talent," he was quoted saying.
Makhadzi rallies for votes at the Trace Awards
In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo singer Makhadzi was nominated at the Trace Awards 2025 under two categories and has asked her fans to vote for her.
She is up for the Best Female Artist and Best Dancer awards and is optimistic about the awards.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za