Dlala Thukzin is ready to make new music and he is headed to a secret location for the upcoming week

Sohlala Sisonke was one of the biggest hits from 2024 and it was taken from his latest album Finally Famous Too

The Durban-based Gqom muso is nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards under two categories

Dlala Thukzin will be headed to the studio to creat new music.

Source: Instagram

Popular Gqom DJ and music producer Dlala Thukzin is headed to the studio to cook up more heat.

Dlala Thukzin heads to the studio

It is a new year and Dlala Thukzin is getting ready to take over the dance floors once more. Following the success of his trilogy Permanent Music EP and the highly successful album, Finally Famous Too, Dlala Thukzin is looking to return to the studio and cook up another storm.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thukzin is preparing to spend eight days at his secret studio camp as he works on new songs.

The publication revealed that singer Ami Faku and rapper Cassper Nyovest will be featured on the project.

Thukzin plans on doing more work this year and continuing to grow his brand and those of the people he works with.

Dlala Thukzin nominated at the Trace Musi Awards

Still benefitting from the successful 2024 he had, Dlala Thukzin has been nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards.

He is nominated under two categories namely, Best Male and Best Artist. He is competing against other artists such as Grammy-award-winning artist Tyla and other African musicians like Burna Boy and many more.

He told Snl24: "It's a great honour to represent South Africa on such a global stage. I'm hopeful to win the awards. Regardless of the outcome, I'm proud of the nomination and the opportunity to showcase Mansi's talent," he was quoted saying.

