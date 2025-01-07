Makhadzi Rallies Fans to Vote for Her at The Annual Trace Awards for Best Female Artist and More
- Limpopo singer Makhadzi has been nominated at the Trace Awards 2025 under two categories
- The Matorokisi hitmaker is up for the Best Female Artist and Best Dancer awards and has asked for her fan's support
- Makhadzi thanked her supporters for all the love they had shown her and asked them to continue holding her down
Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi is nominated for two annual Trace Awards 2025 awards.
Makhadzi pleads for fans' support at awards
The Annual Trace Awards and Summit 2025 have been announced, and some of our favourite Mzansi artists are up for the awards. The awards will be happening in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.
Singer Makhadzi took to X (Twitter) and asked her fans to vote for her to win the prestigious event's awards.
"Happy New Year, Khadzinators. We finally grabbed the annual Trace Awards 2025 and festival nominations for Best Female Artist and Best Dance of the Year. Let us go to Zanzibar and bring it home," she said before instructing them to click on the link and vote.
Check out her post below:
Other Mzansi nominees at Trace Awards
Fans now have the opportunity to vote for their favourite stars, as voting opened on Thursday, 2 January 2025.
The stars nominated include Amapiano artist Kabza de Small and Tyler ICU, Grammy Award-winner Tyla, and BET Award winner Makhadzi.
Expressing gratitude to her supporters for the nomination, Makhadzi previously told Briefly News, "Being recognized in two prestigious categories is an incredible honour for me. It reflects my immense talent and the hard work and dedication I have poured into my craft over the years. The excitement of receiving such accolades brings a sense of validation, showcasing my influence and impact in the music industry."
Shebeshxt performs with Makhadzi at One Woman Show
In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo singer Shebshxt was one of the much talked about performers at the Makhadzi One Woman Show.
A viral video clip of him performing on stage with Makhadzi went viral, and people noticed how she curved him when attempting a sultry dance routine.
