DJ Sbu has shared heartwarming words to Robot Boii after he won the Best Dancer in Africa award at the Trace Awards 2023 in Rwanda

He said he was very proud of him and what he has achieved, making him a role model to the youngsters

Robot Boii posed alongside Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode who accepted her Global Africa Artist

DJ Sbu Congratulates Trace African Award Winning Dancer Robot Boii Following Win: “To the Top We Go”

Source: Instagram

Former Massiv Metro radio host DJ Sbu was left inspired by Robot Boii's massive win at the 2023 Trace Music Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Robot Boii wins big at the Trace Awards

The Salary hitmaker, Robot Boii won the Best Dancer in Africa award at the Trace Awards 2023 in Rwanda.

DJ Sbu said his win is a testament to the amazing work he continues to do and why he is an inspiration to the younger people.

"South Africa to the world. GLOBAL AFRICAN ARTIST X BEST DANCER. Thank you for the Love and Support."

DJ Sbu encourages Robot Boii to continue his winning streak

Taking to his Instagram page, DJ Sbu shared a picture of Robot Boii's accolade alongside a can of Mofaya.

He said the Amapiano singer is well-deserving of the win.

"Congratulations @robot_boii for your @traceawardsandfestival best dancer award. Very well deserved bro. This is only the beginning, many more to come.

"I'm very proud of you, bro and who you have become to our young people. To the top is where we going. Keep it focused, sober-minded and God driven."

Source: Briefly News