Grammy-award winner Nomcebo Zilode has bagged the Global Africa Artist the 2023 Trace Awards

She was joined by Amapiano influencer Robot Boii, who took the Best Dancer in Africa at the ceremony held in Rwanda

Their victory at the prestigious award show had South Africans beaming with pride, showering them with praise

Singer Nomcebo Zikode and Amapiano influencer Robot Boii scoop major 2023 Trace Awards. Images: @nomcebo_zikode,@trevor_sturrman

Mzansi was well-represented at the 2023 Trace Music Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday, 21 October. The Mpumalanga-born Grammy Award singer Nomcebo Zikode and Amapiano influencer Robot Boii raised the flag.

Nomcebo Zikode and Robot Boii scoop Trace Awards in Rwanda

The Jerusalema hitmaker won the Trace Global African Artist 2023, meanwhile, Roboto took home the Best Dancer in their respective categories.

The announcement was made on Robot Boii's Instagram account, who celebrated their victory against tight contenders.

The dance trendsetter captioned the post where he tagged the singer and said:

"South Africa to the World. GLOBAL AFRICAN ARTIST X BEST DANCER. Thank you for the Love and Support."

Check out his post below:

Mzansi congratulates Nomcebo Zikode and Robot Boii on their Trace Awards accomplishments

The pair were showered with praise across various social media accounts by celebrities and their fans who felt the milestone was well deserved:

jessicankosi saw it coming:

"Ofcourse!!! Congratulations!!! This is well deserved. You deserve this and more!! God is doing the most for you!!!!"

ladydu_sa felt sentimental

"Riky, Mpura, Killer and Costa are happy where they are, I’m crying on your behalf. I’m proud of you bro love you millions."

xoliley_ndlovu had a special request:

"Please go sing live there at the Rugby World Cup Finale."

rowlinnaicker congratulated:

"Congratulations and here's to many more to come."

kids added:

"Thoroughly deserved!! Congratulations bro."

any maps said:

"It only makes sense. Danko Boii!!! On God!!!"

tkofficialza was ecstatic:

"South Africa to the world! In 1 day, I’m proud of you."

neillchmp predicted:

"With this God-given talent, there's many more to come."

