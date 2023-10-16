Lynn Forbes celebrated the Springboks making it into the semi-finals at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

She took to her Instagram stories a picture of her late son, AKA in his Boks t-shirt

Several people and celebrities have been joyous after their victory against France on their home ground

Halala, the Springboks have qualified for their semi-finals after beating France 29-28 in the quarter-finals at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Sunday, 15 October.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' mother, Lynn Forbes' celebrated the victory with a special tribute.

Lynn Forbes celebrates Springboks' quarter-finals win with AKA's picture

Mama Lynn took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the South African national team moving closer to being world champion again with the picture of her assassinated multi-award-winning son, AKA.

Check out her post below:

Mzansi celebrates with Springboks after their France defeat

Mama Lynn was not the only South African to celebrate the French feat, but scores of netizens celebrated the country's pride. Check out the celebratory comments:

@madinedine said:

"Cheslin deserved to be Man of the Match; a fantastic try, blocking a conversion and countless tackles that counted."

@ladyhuneybee commended:

"Y’all did the pots there. Asibonge #Springboks."

@Cricktjunoon mocked:

"French Toast with French Fries for breakfast."

@PetuniaTsweleng was grateful:

"And thank you for making us proud."

@Nkanyis18114188 said:

"You really made us proud, so sad its Sunday we can't celebrate properly."

@EliasSadik46017 was grateful:

"The Spring Boks will give you nothing but blood, Sweat and Tears of joy. For the country. Ndaa! Ria livhuwa nga maanda."

@Xeth_Ola had a request:

"Well done to the Boks, now bring that trophy home Somblief. I thank you."

DJ Khaled sends Siya Kolisi and Chelsen Kolbe good luck video

In more Rugby World Cup stories on Briefly News, DJ Khaled posted a video on behalf of Roc Nation to hype rugby players under the management stable.

The American rapper sent the motivation ahead of the weekend's quarter-final battles. Out of the six players represented by the group, South Africa's Siya Kolosi and Chelsen Kolbe were part of the special shoutout.

