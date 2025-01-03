The annual Trace Awards are back, and many South African artists have been nominated for them this year

The likes of Tyler ICU, Tyla, Kabza De Small, Makhadzi and others were also nominated for the awards

Speaking to Briefly News on behalf of the awards, Melani Ramjee shared some insights about the awards

Amapiano is sure to take over the globe as many of our local artists and dancers have been recognised once again on a global stage.

Kabza, Tyler ICU and others nominated for Trace Awards 2025

Social media has been buzzing ever since the annual Trace Awards announced their comeback and also revealed the list of their nominations.

The voting opened on Thursday, 2 January 2024. Many South African artists, such as Kabza de Small, Tyler ICU, Grammy award-winner Tyla, Makhadzi, and others, were also among the nominees for this year's awards.

The Trace Awards & Summit 2025 was announced that it'll take place in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

On behalf of Trace Awards, PR mogul Melanie Ramjee shared insights about the awards and what netizens should expect with Briefly News.

She said:

"Africa is home to many musical styles that profoundly influence contemporary sounds worldwide. The Trace Awards highlight the richness and excellence of Afro music through genres such as Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-pop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé-décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, raï, kompa, RnB, and rumba. Artists from over 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe are competing in 24 categories."

