Fans Throw Jabs As Kabza De Small Works on New Music: “Still No Album”
- It looks like Kabza De Small has something special on the way after he was seen jamming in his studio
- A video of the Amapiano superstar was posted online, in which he was seemingly working on a new song
- However, some fans are growing frustrated by the never-ending snippets that don't lead to an actual album
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Kabza De Small is back in the studio like he never left and seems to be working on new music.
Kabza De Small previews new song
It seems that Amapiano fans can look forward to some new music from Kabza De Small after the Imithandazo hitmaker was seen working in the studio.
Ahead of the anticipated Scorpion Kings concert in August 2025, Kabza is giving fans another reason to buy their tickets.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared a video of Papta and another man in the studio, bobbing their heads while an unknown song blasts through the speakers.
Kabza retired his now-signature spiritual piano style for what sounds like a potential club banger, ready for the summertime.
Before this, a video of Papta and the legendary Trompies surfaced online, in which he played them a Kwaito-influenced beat, seemingly persuading them to collaborate with him.
He had previously worked on a Kwaito rap album with Kwesta, showcasing his versatility while further proving that he has no match.
Here's what Mzansi said about Kabza De Small's song teaser
Frustrated fans said Kabza has been working on music for years without releasing a solid project:
sbuda_wayne_ was annoyed:
"Kabza has been working on new music for the past 3 years, and still no album."
Duma08 said:
"He's been!"
Meanwhile, others claim to have heard Kabza's "new" song before:
ptamadeunathi claimed:
"I've had this song for over a year now."
Sipho09 wrote:
"He played this in a Scorpion Kings mix, his album is going to be good!"
Mukovhe24 said:
"Not sure if it's new or just not released yet, but he played it at his Scorpion Kings international tour about 8 months ago."
KingSpin1 added:
"That's a mix from last year. That mix is loaded with jams!"
MthethwaKevin was impressed:
"Khunama o rapele. I hope it's in the Bab' Motha album, that's a solid joint."
SphehMotha speculated:
·"Apparently, we're now waiting for Kabza Chant 2.0."
Kabza De Small caught in the middle of copyright scandal
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details involving a song by Amapiano star, Dlala Thukzin, that was allegedly stolen.
According to reports, Thukzin's manager stole the song from a budding musician and featured Kabza De Small on it.
The track later appeared in the iPlan hitmaker's album, which sparked threats of legal action from the alleged original owner. However, Thukzin's camp maintains the allegations are false:
"First of all, I don’t know the guy, I don’t know what he’s talking about. A lot of songs sound the same these days — people draw inspiration from various places."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za