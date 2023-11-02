Dlala Thukzin's hit single iPlan is raking in crazy numbers on streaming platforms

The music video became so popular that it surpassed a million views on YouTube in just 10 days

In honour of the monumental feat, fans created a TikTok dance challenge breaking a sweat to iPlan

Dlala Thukzin's 'iPlan' music video hit a million views in 10 days and fans made a TikTok dance challenge to the hit song. Images: dlalathukzin

Dlala Thukzin's name might not be all over social media but the numbers are saying something else. The dance DJ's hit single, iPlan, is pulling numbers on streaming platforms and the music video recently passed a million views in just 10 days.

Fans can't get over Thukzin's infectious jam and created a TikTok challenge dancing to iPlan.

Dlala Thukzin's iPlan music video hits 1.2M views

Dlala Thukzin! The versatile dance DJ has been making waves in the music industry and is just getting warmed up.

After the success of his smash hit, iPlan from the Permanent Music 3 EP, Thukzin shot a music video for the song and the views skyrocketed overnight.

Within 10 days, the DJ shared on Instagram that his music video raked in over a million views on YouTube. Even Prince Kaybee declared iPlan the Song of the Year.

"1 Million Views in 10 Days."

Not only that, the song sits at just over four million streams on Spotify, making it his most-played track on the platform. The official audio dropped on YouTube in September and garnered over three million streams to date. His supporters congratulated him:

tenoceans proclaimed:

"Song of the Year!"

wandile_clinton_sibiya said:

"Deserved njayam!"

atliempumi praised Thukzin:

"This song is flames, Thukzin!"

sassy83massy admitted:

"I've watched it a 100x."

sazi_bheje congratulated the DJ:

"Well done, boyzin!"

maverick_mbatha chanted:

"Dlala Thukzin!"

Fans create iPlan TikTok dance challenge

One thing about South Africans, they will dance! iPlan has abo majaivane showing off their moves and birthed a new TikTok dance challenge:

Dlala Thukzin misses Amsterdam performance

In more Dlala Thukzin updates, Briefly News shared the DJ's heartfelt apology to his Amsterdam supporters after he was unable to make a gig due to visa complications.

Though fans sent encouraging messages to the DJ, the issue echoed the very same problem other DJs and artists face when needing to travel abroad for shows.

DJ Maphorisa recently called on the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to help Amapiano artists travel overseas for gigs.

