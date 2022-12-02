Mzansi rapper Kwesta and yanos producer Kabza De Small have finally dropped their joint project titled Speak N Vrostaan on Friday, 2 December

The artists new EP has 10 tracks and features some of Mzansi's top musicians such as DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine and Professor

The project received rave reviews on social media with many saying the EP is "solid" and they'll definitely dance to it this festive season

Kwesta and Kabza De Small have dropped a joint project. The artists took to social media on Friday morning, 2 December to let Mzansi know that the 10-track EP is now available on digital music stores.

Kabza De Small and Kwesta dropped a joint EP, ‘Speak N Vrostaan’. Image: @kabelomotha_, @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The joint project is titled Speak N Vorstaan. Kabza produced the beats to the album and Kwesta penned fire verses. They also featured other prominent artists such as DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Professor, Sizwe Alakine and Toss, among others.

Kwesta took to Twitter to share the link to the album and Kabza De Small, who also raps on the album as Papta Mancane, promoted the project on Instagram.

Speak N Vrostaan receives rave reviews

Music lovers took to the Ngud' hitmaker's comment section and shared mixed views to the album. Many said they'll be dancing to it this festive season.

@SamkeloG59 said:

"Just listened on YouTube ispantsula my favorite so far , the sound quality is very poor though, I had to turn the volume down just to make it through the album. I will have a very hard time paying this one on full blast. I hope you release a remastered version soon."

@PhokaneKamogelo wrote:

"Floating on these Kabza beats."

@Mazozo_Ngwane commented:

"Thank you so much for this bafwethu. My soul really needed into ekanje."

@FalakheXLvero said:

"Well done guys. Solid project. Huzet is my favourite."

@ikwaitoNeJazz wrote:

"Perfect album 10/10."

@Retrokidd101 commented:

"Why do you look like siblings ... anyways happy y'all working together."

Kwesta and Kabza De Small bong over pap n vleis

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kwesta and Kabza De Small spent some time together a few months back. The two musicians bonded over pap en vleis and of course they downed the township cuisine with a ngud'.

It was not immediately clear whether the two stars were taking a lunch break after cooking a new song together. Taking to Twitter, the Ngud' hitmaker posted a snap of himself with the yanos producer enjoying the meal synonymous with people from the South African townships.

Reacting to the snap of the two stars, many people shared that they could pass as brothers. Some people hilariously shared that it was too early for Kwesta and Kabza De Small to be drinking a bottle of beer with their meal.

