Coming from a life of politics and now aged 59, Karl Cloete enrolled at UCT and proved that learning has no age

The former union leader and councillor’s decades of work now lead him back to the classroom at one of SA’s top universities

A social media post showed his joy and sent a clear message that it is never too late to chase education and purpose

A man from Vredendal in the Western Cape has inspired Mzansi after starting a new course at the University of Cape Town (UCT) at the age of 59.

Karl Cloete proved to Mzansi that one can't be old for education. Images: Karl Cloete

Source: Facebook

Karl Cloete, a seasoned unionist and community activist, stepped onto the UCT campus in February 2026 to begin studies in Adult and Community Education. He received his official offer from UCT on 4 December 2025, and shared the moment with family and Facebook friends.

Cloete was born to a farmworker family. He grew up witnessing the harsh realities of labour exploitation and forced displacement that many in South Africa’s agricultural sector endured during the apartheid era.

Across the 1980s, Cloete emerged as a community organiser and trade union leader. He helped lead workers at Gundle Plastics and Grapnel Exhaust Manufacturing, and served repeatedly as chairperson and shop steward in unions that fought for better wages and conditions. He was involved with the United Democratic Front (UDF) and later played key leadership roles in NUMSA (National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa) for years.

In the politically charged transition years of the early 1990s, Cloete became a councillor under the new ANC transitional structures in Atlantis. He pushed for basic services for communities. He also helped start the Atlantis ANC branch and became its first branch secretary.

A Lifelong Educator in the Making

In December 2025, the University of Cape Town (UCT) offered him a place in its Postgraduate Diploma in Adult and Community Education and Training programme.

While most people his age settle into retirement, Cloete shared a snapshot of himself, his student card and a picture of him in a UCT lecture hall on 11 February 2026. At the time of this report, the post had more than 1,200 likes and 80 comments.

See Cloete's post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Cloete’s courage

Neliswa Sigonyela commented:

“It has been such a pleasure serving you with your application process and making your orientation a pleasant one. All the best on this journey.”

Andisiwe Rwentela wrote:

“It’s a pity I didn't bump into you during orientation, Karl. I am also one of the "later in life" students coming to do my undergrad! But I'm sure we'll share a lecture or two soon. All the best to us both!”

DrNoluthando Myedi-Mayedwa said:

“Congratulations! A journey of hope and resilience and clearly demonstrating there is no timeframe for education. Very proud of you!”

Sihle Pika commented:

“This is very inspiring and motivating . Academics like you are walking so that the new generation can run. Kudos.“

Xola X Njokweni noted:

“I am truly inspired by you, Comrade Karl. Making education fashionable at your age is powerful and courageous. You're not just investing in yourself, you're setting a good example for the youth that it's never too late to learn, grow and chase purpose. Keep leading from the front.“

Karl Cloete shared an image of the lecture hall which he was attending class in. Image: Karl Cloete

Source: Facebook

