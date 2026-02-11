MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure Martin Meyer met Amajuba farmers in Newcastle this week as KwaZulu-Natal battles a worsening foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

The engagement coincided with a breakthrough of South Africa’s first locally produced FMD vaccine in more than 20 years

Authorities say cooperation between government and farmers is critical to protect livelihoods and the livestock industry

MEC Martin Meyer engaged with farmers in the Amajuba District on the FMD outbreak. Images: Mbalenhle Butale/Briefly News and OJ Koloti/Getty Images

NEWCASTLE- KwaZulu-Natal’s battle against foot-and-mouth disease took centre stage this week as MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure Martin Meyer met Amajuba farmers in Newcastle. At the same time, a breakthrough in local vaccine production offered the first real sign of hope in months.

The release of South Africa’s first home-grown FMD vaccine in more than two decades comes at a critical time, with the outbreak now recognised as a national socio-economic crisis threatening food security, rural livelihoods and the country’s multibillion-rand livestock industry.

Farmers from Newcastle, Dannhauser and Utrecht packed the Farmers Hall on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, seeking answers from Meyer, who is leading provincial intervention efforts in one of the country’s worst-affected districts.

Government admits delays

During his address, MEC for Public Works and Amajuba District OSS Champion Martin Meyer made an unusually frank admission about the government’s response.

“The government needs to apologise. Many mistakes were made, and as a government, we must be held accountable for those mistakes," Meyer said

He described FMD as one of the most serious challenges the country faces and urged everyone to work together, looking forward to tackling the disease.

Meyer confirmed he had inspected several dip sites in the district and identified urgent infrastructure upgrades. Discussions with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are already underway to fast-track these improvements.

"Communication is vital in beating foot and mouth disease, and it is up to us to work together in conquering the disease," Meyer concluded.

How the outbreak unfolded in Amajuba

Dr Ngwenya from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development briefed farmers on the trajectory of the disease. The first cases in Amajuba were confirmed in early February 2025 on a farm bordering Newcastle, Dannhauser and Utrecht. Within weeks, the virus had spread rapidly.

The Department responded by vaccinating more than 53,000 animals during the initial outbreak. However, some commercial farmers declined vaccination, opting to allow herds to recover naturally, a strategy Ngwenya warned is risky because immunity fades and stress can trigger renewed infection.

By early 2026, the true scale of the outbreak had become clear. A total of 6,174 samples from 288 sites tested positive, including 29 large operations housing up to 1,000 animals each. Authorities believe under reporting by some farmers, hoping to avoid quarantine restrictions, has fuelled further transmission.

National vaccine breakthrough brings hope.

Amid the crisis, South Africa has achieved a major milestone: the release of the first locally produced FMD vaccine in more than 20 years.

On 6 February 2026, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen received the first batch of 12,900 doses produced by the Agricultural Research Council at Onderstepoort Veterinary Research.

“This is a game-changer for our farmers. Local production means faster response times and lower costs when outbreaks occur,” said Dipepeneneg Serage, a key figure in the project.

The ARC plans to scale up production to 20,000 doses a week by March 2026 and to 200,000 a week by 2027. Initial doses are being distributed to the most affected provinces, including the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Economic fallout for farmers

For Amajuba farmers, the impact is immediate. Movement restrictions have left many unable to sell cattle, placing the red-meat industry under severe pressure. Nationally, losses to beef production are projected to run into billions of rand through reduced exports and lower productivity. Dairy producers in affected districts report milk supply drops of up to 45%.

South Africa lost its FMD-free status with the World Organisation for Animal Health in 2019, triggering export bans that cost the industry more than R4 billion. Outbreaks have since spread to eight of the country’s nine provinces.

Opposition parties have criticised delays in declaring a provincial disaster, arguing that earlier intervention could have limited damage in districts such as Amajuba and uThukela.

The Road to Recovery

The Newcastle engagement forms part of broader recovery efforts, including regulated livestock auctions to support communal farmers and restore market activity.

To date, 1.2 million vaccine doses have been distributed nationally, with 285,000 animals vaccinated. Authorities aim for 80% coverage in priority districts, but stress that success depends on honest reporting from farmers and strict adherence to movement controls.

Officials say the crisis is shaping a long-term ten-year biosecurity strategy focused on stronger surveillance, expanded local vaccine production and better cooperation between the government and the agricultural sector.

SA Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced a breakthrough, locally produced vaccine. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health recorded 117 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in primary schools and daycare centres in March 2025. The children who have been infected with the disease are between the ages of three and 13. The department called on schools to prioritise hygienic practices like washing hands, sanitising and wiping surfaces and toys.

