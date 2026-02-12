A small fundraising goal exploded beyond its target as thousands of South Africans donated what they could to support the family of David Sejobe

The security guard’s daily smiles changed countless mornings, and after his tragic death, South Africans united to lift his family through overwhelming generosity

Mzansi collectively bid farewell after he was killed while cycling to work, and sparked R600,000 in donations from strangers across South Africa

South Africans have raised over R600,000 in just days to support the family of David Sejobe, a beloved security guard from Randburg.

Mzansi has raised over R600,000 to support the family of David Sejobe after his tragic passing. Images

Source: TikTok

Sejobe was killed in a hit-and-run while cycling to work on January 30, 2026, along the Golden Highway in Gauteng. The fundraiser was launched to assist with funeral costs and immediate family support.

The 49-year-old worked as a front-of-house security officer at MultiChoice’s headquarters on Bram Fischer Drive. His daily greetings and infectious energy became part of the many people who encountered him.

What started as a modest R20,000 crowdfunding goal on 31 January 2026 surged past R600,000 within two weeks, powered by contributions of R10, R20 and R50.

Familiar face turns national symbol

For nearly a decade, Sejobe stood at the gates of the Randburg offices, greeting motorists with energetic waves and whistles. He made morning traffic lighter for many, and people felt seen.

Sejobe cycled daily from Orange Farm to Randburg. He covered extreme distances regardless of weather conditions. In one interview, he noted that cycling helped manage his health.

On the morning of 30 January 2026, Sejobe was struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run while riding to work. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. Police opened an investigation, and tributes poured in from across Mzansi.

Candles and flowers filled the pavement outside his workplace. Motorists hooted in unison and recreated the greetings he once gave them. A billboard bearing his smiling image was also erected outside the gate.

Final resting place

Sejobe was laid to rest on February 7 in Mukondeni village, Limpopo, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes. The funds raised will help provide financial stability for his family and ensure dignity in mourning.

See the BackaBuddy crowdfunding link here:

David Sejobe at the MultiChoice offices in Randburg, where he worked. Image: De Savior TV

Source: Facebook

