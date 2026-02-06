A guard of honour and songs turned a workday into a massive farewell event for a beloved security officer, David Sejobe

Colleagues and community members gathered in solidarity, transforming personal loss into a moment of collective healing and deep reflection

The emotional tribute highlighted the often unseen sacrifices of security officers who quietly protect, serve and build lasting bonds

The body of David Sejobe arrived at Multichoice on February 5, where colleagues gathered in a guard of honour to pay final respects. Staff stood outside the offices, singing and cheering in tribute, marking his last stop before he was laid to rest.

Crowds cheer as David Sejobe makes his final stop at MultiChoice on Thursday, 5 February 2026. Images: Tzaneen Voice

A wave of tribute swept through Randburg, Gauteng, on 5 February 2026 when the body of beloved Multichoice security officer David Sejobe arrived at the company’s head offices for a final farewell.

Colleagues, motorists, and members of the public gathered in their numbers, transforming Bram Fischer Drive into a scene of remembrance and respect.

Sejobe, a widely admired front-of-house security officer, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to work from Orange Farm in Johannesburg. The gathering marked the last stop of his journey before his body was transported to Venda in Limpopo, where he will be laid to rest.

The farewell reflected the extraordinary impact Sejobe had far beyond his uniform. For nearly a decade, he stood at the gates of Multichoice, welcoming staff and visitors with animated gestures and an infectious smile that turned routine mornings into moments of joy. His dedication and cheerful spirit earned him national admiration.

A farewell worthy of a man who inspired thousands

Despite living with diabetes, Sejobe chose to cycle nearly 170 kilometres daily from Orange Farm to Randburg, turning his commute into a mission of health, discipline, and inspiration. His dedication saw him complete long-distance charity rides, including a 600km journey undertaken in honour of his late father.

Motorists along Bram Fischer Drive often came to expect his energetic waves, spontaneous dance moves, and cheerful salutes, many hooting in return as part of a shared ritual that made mornings brighter.

A Facebook video shared by Tzaneen Voice shortly after his arrival shows the hearse arriving at Multichoice, voices raising in songs and a guard of honour formed, capturing the affection held for Sejobe.

Mzansi weighs in on the tribute

Facebook users flooded with heartfelt messages, as South Africans shared tributes celebrating Sejobe’s kindness and positivity.

Tebogo Maake wrote:

“The true meaning of respect.”

Leano Ngakane commented

“I have never seen anybody's corpse pass by their workplace. The love this man had for people is greater than we could ever imagine. This man was God-sent, and lucky are those who have met him. Rest well.❤”

Clifford Shane Mahlo said:

“The guy touched many hearts when he was still alive. It's unfortunate that when people still needed him, God had another place for him. Rest in peace🙌.”

ThembhaniTrust Chabalala noted:

“He is going straight to heaven.“

Vuyeya R Ladybliss Mlondy commented:

“This is so touching.“

Sejobe beat asthma and diabetes with cycling. Image: De Savior TV

