A show of unity unfolded in Venda as strangers gathered to comfort the grieving Sejobe family during one of their darkest moments

Scenes at the beloved security guard’s home revealed the depth of compassion South Africans carry, turning sorrow into togetherness

South African mourners from all over the country proved that kindness and solidarity remain deeply rooted in Mzansi’s spirit

South Africans turned up to comfort the heartbroken family of beloved security guard David Sejobe, proving once again that when tragedy strikes, Mzansi stands together.

Mourners arrived at the home of beloved security guard, David Sejobe, to offer support to the family. Images: @phindulomulaudzisandra

A wave of compassion swept through Venda, Limpopo, on 3 February 2026 as strangers and supporters gathered at the home of the late David Sejobe, whose tragical death left South Africans deeply shaken. A stream of cars lined up as people travelled from far and wide to offer comfort.

Sejobe, a well-known and widely loved MultiChoice security guard, had become a familiar and comforting presence to many, especially those who encountered him daily. His death sparked an outpouring of grief across social media, with many describing him as kind, gentle, and always smiling. The visit to his family home turned into a display of unity, where strangers became mourners.

The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow but also warmed by shared memories and stories that painted a picture of a man who left a lasting mark on countless lives.

A farewell that united strangers

In a TikTok video posted by @phindulomulaudzisandra, viewers were given a glimpse into the touching scenes unfolding at the family home. The clip showed multiple vehicles arriving and mourners greeting the family with gentle hugs. The sense of togetherness was unmistakable, with @phindulomulaudzisandra describing the Sejobe family as welcoming, gracious, and incredibly strong during their darkest hour.

Some travelled long distances, driven by the stories they had read and the impact Sejobe had on those around him.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Mzansi weighs in

TikTok users filled the comments section with warm messages for @phindulomulaudzisandra, who was one of the strangers who visited the late security guard's home. Some said the scenes restored their faith in humanity, while others admitted the video brought them to tears.

@Galiegh Nakedi wrote:

“Thank you, sis, for this kind gesture. May your cup overflow and never run dry.♥️🌸✨️”

@missJulzz said:

“God bless you, Mama.❤”

@Amber Rose 🌹❤️😍 commented:

“🥰You’re blessed sisi. God bless you.”

@pash said:

“Thank you, sister, for showing up.🫂”

@Precious commented:

“Humanity is still there.😭”

@makgasman noted:

“I didn't know him, but I'm touched.🥺 RIP stranger.”

David Sejobe cycled about 86 KM daily to get to work in Randburg. Image: De Savior TV

