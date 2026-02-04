Randburg united in heartfelt tribute as crowds gathered outside MultiChoice to honour David Sejobe, whose kindness left an unforgettable mark

South Africans paused to remember the “smiling security guard,” celebrating a life defined by positivity and simple gestures that brightened countless mornings

Vehicles hooted, people cheered, and emotions ran high during the farewell to a beloved figure whose energy inspired an entire community

A wave of emotion swept through Randburg on 3 February 2026 when hundreds of people gathered outside the MultiChoice headquarters to honour the life of beloved security guard David Sejobe, whose sudden death left South Africans heartbroken.

Hundreds gather outside MultiChoice to honour late David Sejobe with cheers and hoots. Images: Sibongumenzi Khulekani Sibiya / De Savior TV

Sejobe, who worked as a front-of-house security officer at the media giant’s offices on Bram Fischer Drive, tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to work on 30 January 2026. His passing sparked an outpouring of grief, gratitude, and admiration from colleagues, friends, commuters, and complete strangers whose lives he touched through his daily gestures of kindness.

By midday, crowds stood shoulder to shoulder, singing, clapping, and cheering as vehicles hooted in unison. A sign placed outside the gate read, “Hoot to remember Ntate David,” capturing the spirit of a man who had become a fixture of joy for thousands.

Sejobe had worked at MultiChoice since 2015 and became famous for his infectious smile, energetic greetings, and animated waves to passing motorists. Every morning and afternoon, he stood at the gate encouraging drivers to start and end their days on a positive note. Over time, he became known as the “smiling security guard.”

A daily ritual turned into a national moment

In a Facebook video posted by Sibongumenzi Khulekani Sibiya on the same day, large crowds can be seen gathered outside the offices, singing emotional songs while motorists continuously hooted in tribute. The atmosphere looked more like a celebration of a life that had uplifted so many.

Sejobe used to cycle daily from Orange Farm to Randburg, covering an extraordinary distance before even starting his shift. In 2022, he completed a 600km charity cycling journey in honour of his late father, inspiring countless South Africans with his resilience and determination.

Many praised him for his positivity and commitment to living a healthy, purposeful life. To many, he represented the idea that greatness is not defined by job titles, but by how one treats others.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the tributes

Social media users shared messages of love and gratitude, reflecting on how Sejobe made them smile during their toughest days.

Inyathi Emnyama wrote:

“That gate should be renamed ‘Bra David's Smile Gate’.”

McBosh commented:

“Fidelity Group hired an angel right there.”

Sammi Angel said:

“One human can make such a difference in a humble way by just being himself. Let's all walk away with a little David in our hearts and actions.”

Smangele Selepe highlighted:

“He was loved. I am so emotional now, even though I don’t even know him.”

According To Onah Chikoh said:

"Not me, tearing and wondering if my send-off is going to be as proper as this one. I've never been this jealous of a dead man. I still envy David even in his death. I wish all of us could have a spirit like his."

David Sejobe was known for his ever-smiling character and greeting of random motorists. Image: De Savior TV

