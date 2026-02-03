A video showed David Sejobe recounting losing his home through betrayal before his tragic death, touching thousands

The beloved security guard cycled 170 kilometres daily, inspiring South Africans with discipline and perseverance, even while rebuilding his life

Mzansi flooded social media with tributes, vowing to honor him by building his home for his children

South Africans were left shaken after a TikTok video of beloved security guard David Sejobe resurfaced, showing him recounting how he lost his family home through betrayal, just before his death.

David Sejobe moved Mzansi after recounting how he lost his home in a resurfaced video. Images: @kasi.korner

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared on Tuesday, 2 February 2026, by TikTok user Kasi Korner, has since gone viral, reopening wounds and sparking sympathy for the man many had come to admire for his humility and infectious spirit.

Sejobe, a well-known MultiChoice front-of-house security officer based in Randburg, was fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling to work from Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg on Friday, 30 January 2026. His passing shocked the country, especially after the resurfaced video revealed the depth of his personal struggles, detailing how he lost the home he had owned for nearly two decades and was forced to relocate to a shack settlement in Lenasia South, where he continued rebuilding his life for the sake of his children.

In the clip, which has now reached just under 80,000 likes and more than 1400 comments, Sejobe explained how important documents related to his house disappeared, leading to the loss of his property. Instead of seeking revenge, he turned to faith and forgiveness, choosing peace over conflict. Despite living in harsh conditions, he remained hopeful, focusing on creating a better future for his children while appealing for assistance to rebuild his home.

A life of sacrifice and inspiration

For nearly a decade, Sejobe became a symbol of perseverance, greeting motorists and pedestrians with energetic jumps and cheerful gestures that lifted spirits daily. His extraordinary commute of cycling around 170 kilometres every day between Orange Farm and Randburg became a viral talking point, inspiring many across the country.

During a radio interview, Sejobe said that he took up cycling after health challenges, using it as a way to regain control of his life while saving money for his family. Even after losing his home, Sejobe refused to allow hardship to define him. He continued cycling to work, maintaining a positive outlook and offering encouragement to strangers, unaware that his own story of pain and strength would one day move the nation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the painful experience

Social media users flooded comment sections, expressing renewed respect for Sejobe’s strength after watching the resurfaced video.

@Ms Fro commented:

“People always take advantage of the kind.”

@Shimatsatsa Hlungwane wrote:

“His story is so sad. 😭 Rest well, Chief.”

@dadoggy pearl said:

“Let's grant him his wish by building him that house for the kids in his honour. RIP David.”

@cargo noted:

“No, guys, we must build the house for his kids; we have to do something.”

@Rorisang ♡ asked:

“Why not build his family a house in his honour and memory? R10 or R20 from each person can go a long way.”

David Sejobe at his workplace cheering and posing for a photo. Image: Big City Life

Source: Facebook

More articles about security guards

South Africans are mourning the passing of David Sejobe, a MultiChoice security officer who became a familiar and comforting presence at the Randburg head office.

A young woman shared an old video of David Sejobe, a security guard at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg.

A security guard at the Tyger Valley Home Affairs office in Cape Town forcibly removed a woman, trapping her leg in the door as he tried to push her away.

Source: Briefly News