“His Story Is So Sad”: Mzansi Reacts As David Sejobe Recounts Family Betrayal in Resurfaced Video
- A video showed David Sejobe recounting losing his home through betrayal before his tragic death, touching thousands
- The beloved security guard cycled 170 kilometres daily, inspiring South Africans with discipline and perseverance, even while rebuilding his life
- Mzansi flooded social media with tributes, vowing to honor him by building his home for his children
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
South Africans were left shaken after a TikTok video of beloved security guard David Sejobe resurfaced, showing him recounting how he lost his family home through betrayal, just before his death.
The clip, shared on Tuesday, 2 February 2026, by TikTok user Kasi Korner, has since gone viral, reopening wounds and sparking sympathy for the man many had come to admire for his humility and infectious spirit.
Sejobe, a well-known MultiChoice front-of-house security officer based in Randburg, was fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling to work from Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg on Friday, 30 January 2026. His passing shocked the country, especially after the resurfaced video revealed the depth of his personal struggles, detailing how he lost the home he had owned for nearly two decades and was forced to relocate to a shack settlement in Lenasia South, where he continued rebuilding his life for the sake of his children.
In the clip, which has now reached just under 80,000 likes and more than 1400 comments, Sejobe explained how important documents related to his house disappeared, leading to the loss of his property. Instead of seeking revenge, he turned to faith and forgiveness, choosing peace over conflict. Despite living in harsh conditions, he remained hopeful, focusing on creating a better future for his children while appealing for assistance to rebuild his home.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
A life of sacrifice and inspiration
For nearly a decade, Sejobe became a symbol of perseverance, greeting motorists and pedestrians with energetic jumps and cheerful gestures that lifted spirits daily. His extraordinary commute of cycling around 170 kilometres every day between Orange Farm and Randburg became a viral talking point, inspiring many across the country.
During a radio interview, Sejobe said that he took up cycling after health challenges, using it as a way to regain control of his life while saving money for his family. Even after losing his home, Sejobe refused to allow hardship to define him. He continued cycling to work, maintaining a positive outlook and offering encouragement to strangers, unaware that his own story of pain and strength would one day move the nation.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi weighs in on the painful experience
Social media users flooded comment sections, expressing renewed respect for Sejobe’s strength after watching the resurfaced video.
@Ms Fro commented:
“People always take advantage of the kind.”
@Shimatsatsa Hlungwane wrote:
“His story is so sad. 😭 Rest well, Chief.”
@dadoggy pearl said:
“Let's grant him his wish by building him that house for the kids in his honour. RIP David.”
@cargo noted:
“No, guys, we must build the house for his kids; we have to do something.”
@Rorisang ♡ asked:
“Why not build his family a house in his honour and memory? R10 or R20 from each person can go a long way.”
More articles about security guards
- South Africans are mourning the passing of David Sejobe, a MultiChoice security officer who became a familiar and comforting presence at the Randburg head office.
- A young woman shared an old video of David Sejobe, a security guard at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg.
- A security guard at the Tyger Valley Home Affairs office in Cape Town forcibly removed a woman, trapping her leg in the door as he tried to push her away.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za